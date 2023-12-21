HOOKIPA Pharma Announces $21.25 Million Equity Investment from Gilead Sciences

Gilead purchased 15 million newly issued shares of common stock at a price of $1.4167 per share





NEW YORK and VIENNA, Austria, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK, ‘HOOKIPA’), a company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, today announced that Gilead Sciences (‘Gilead’) has purchased 15 million shares of HOOKIPA’s common stock for approximately $21.25 million, at a price of $1.4167 per share.

In addition, HOOKIPA has the right, subject to certain terms and conditions, to sell an additional approximately $8.75 million of common stock to Gilead as pro-rata participation in potential future equity raises. The agreement with Gilead replaces the stock purchase agreement that Hookipa entered into with Gilead in 2022.

“We have a tremendous partnership with Gilead, who have been incredible believers in our arenavirus platform since our initial collaboration and license agreement began more than five years ago,” said Joern Aldag, Chief Executive Officer at HOOKIPA. “Together, we have made meaningful progress to find a potential functional cure for HIV. Most recently, we received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of our Investigational New Drug application for HB-500 and are excited to begin our Phase 1 trial in the first half of next year. We are excited to continue our relationship with Gilead, and we are collectively optimistic about the potential of our partnership to benefit patients.”

The transaction closed on December 20, 2023. Following the completion of the stock purchase, Gilead’s ownership in HOOKIPA increased to 18,759,465 shares, or approximately 19.4% of HOOKIPA’s outstanding shares of Common Stock.

HB-500 is an alternating, 2-vector arenaviral therapeutic vaccine that is being evaluated as part of a potential curative regimen for HIV. One vector is based on lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) as its arenaviral backbone; another vector is based on Pichinde virus (PICV). Both encode the same HIV antigens. The alternating 2-vector approach is designed to further focus the immune response against the target antigen.

HB-500 is one of two separate development programs in HOOKIPA’s collaboration and license agreement with Gilead. HOOKIPA is responsible for advancing the HIV program through the completion of a Phase 1b clinical trial. Gilead has the exclusive right to assume further development of the program thereafter.

For further details, refer to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ‘SEC’) on December 21, 2023.

About HIV

HIV is one of the world’s most formidable public health challenges. It is estimated there are more than 38 million people living with HIV worldwide. The virus infects and kills immune cells, and without effective ongoing treatment leaves the individual increasingly immunocompromised over time. While effective treatments have significantly extended the lives of people living with HIV and reduced the transmission of the virus, there is no cure for HIV or AIDS.

About HOOKIPA

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel immunotherapies, based on its proprietary arenavirus platform, which are designed to mobilize and amplify targeted T cells and thereby fight or prevent serious disease. HOOKIPA’s replicating and non-replicating technologies are engineered to induce robust and durable antigen-specific CD8+ T cell responses and pathogen-neutralizing antibodies. HOOKIPA’s pipeline includes its wholly owned investigational arenaviral immunotherapies targeting Human Papillomavirus 16-positive cancers, prostate cancers, and other undisclosed programs. HOOKIPA is collaborating with Roche on an arenaviral immunotherapeutic for KRAS-mutated cancers. In addition, HOOKIPA aims to develop functional cures of HBV and HIV in collaboration with Gilead.

Find out more about HOOKIPA online at www.hookipapharma.com.

