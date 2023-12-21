INSEAD acknowledges Eavor CEO John Redfern with their sustainability award for 2023

CALGARY, Alberta and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Co-Founder, President and CEO of Eavor Technologies Inc. (“Eavor”), the leader in globally scalable geothermal closed-loop technology, has been awarded the inaugural INSEAD Business Sustainability Award at the INSEAD Americas Conference of 2023.



Redfern’s achievement demonstrates dedication to building more sustainable business models and solutions. This recognition assists in acknowledging efforts to meet sustainability objectives, and that clean technology is at the forefront of innovative thinking and investment opportunities.

“It’s a great honour to receive this award, not just as a reflection of Eavor’s technology, but because dreams of creating a cleaner economy are being acknowledged by one of the leading business schools in the world. I’m confident that future ideas will be nurtured by INSEAD, and its alumni network, and that they will facilitate sustainable business practices for many years to come,” said John Redfern, President and CEO of Eavor.

“INSEAD is proud to count Eavor as one of the companies founded by alumni that are a force for good in the world. Their exciting technology truly has the promise of delivering significant energy to the world that is Clean, Secure and Sustainable. It is a simple as that,” said Karel Cool, Professor of Strategic Management, INSEAD.

The Americas Conference at the INSEAD San Francisco Hub for Business Innovation offered a platform for reimagining and discussing the modernity of innovation and sustainability, and it enabled participants to actively implement new concepts and goals in order to drive business as a positive force to achieve net zero ambitions.

The conference focuses on integrating environmental, social, and financial considerations into decision-making. This includes the announcement of the INSEAD Business Sustainability Awards winners.

Receiving the INSEAD Business Sustainability Award underscores the pivotal role of Eavor in advancing clean technology on a global scale. As the energy landscape continues to evolve, sustainability has become a core value in contemporary business practices, and Eavor is dedicated to continuing its leadership in this energy transition.

About Eavor Technologies Inc.

Eavor (pronounced “Ever”) is a technology-based energy company led by a team dedicated to creating a clean, reliable, and affordable energy future on a global scale. Eavor’s solution (Eavor-Loop™) represents the world’s first truly scalable form of clean, dispatchable, baseload capable, and flexible heat and power. Eavor achieves this by mitigating or eliminating many of the issues that have traditionally hindered geothermal energy. Eavor instead circulates a benign working fluid that is completely isolated from the environment in a closed-loop, through a massive subsurface radiator. This radiator simply collects heat from the natural geothermal gradient of the Earth via conduction. Eavor has been supported by equity investments made by several leading global energy producers, investors, developers, and venture capital funds including Vickers Venture Partners, bp Ventures, Chubu Electric Power, BDC Capital, Temasek, Chevron Technology Ventures, BHP Ventures, Helmerich & Payne, Precision Drilling and now, OMV. info@eavor.com – Eavor.com

About INSEAD, The Business School for the World

As one of the world’s leading and largest graduate business schools, INSEAD brings together people, cultures and ideas to develop responsible leaders who transform business and society. Our research, teaching and partnerships reflect this global perspective and cultural diversity. With locations in Europe (France), Asia (Singapore), the Middle East (Abu Dhabi), and now North America (San Francisco), INSEAD's business education and research spans four regions. Our 162 renowned Faculty members from 40 countries inspire more than 1,300 degree participants annually in our Master in Management, MBA, Global Executive MBA, Specialized Master’s degrees (Executive Master in Finance and Executive Master in Change) and PhD programmes. In addition, more than 10,000 executives participate in INSEAD Executive Education programmes each year. INSEAD continues to conduct cutting-edge research and innovate across all our programmes. We provide business leaders with the knowledge and awareness to operate anywhere. Our core values drive academic excellence and serve the global community as The Business School for the World.

