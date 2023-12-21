Step Into the Future with Action-Packed Escapades in FUTURE HUMANS 2

Charleston, SC, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From Egyptian pharaohs and emperor Charlemagne to a future lost in the throes of climate revolution, Future Humans 2: Mixed-Time Children has it all. When Jace receives an invitation to journey to the future, his entire family will experience more than they bargained for. In a 31st century that teeters on the brink of destruction due to climate change, Jace will have to venture underground to find the strange, evolved remnants of what was once humanity. Can he weave together the threads of the past and the future to bring balance back to the timeline?

The first book in the series, Future Humans, was praised in Amazon reviews for its stellar storyline, as well as the “eye-opening and thought-provoking conversations” it opened surrounding climate change. The sequel promises to deliver more social commentary, immersive worldbuilding, and time getting to know returning favorites among its stellar cast of characters.

A powerful reflection on the impact of climate change, the book is also a riveting story centered on how courageous action and fresh ideas can change the world. With the upcoming holidays, it is the perfect gift for environmentally-conscious young adults who enjoy profound, thoughtful science fiction with heart.

Future Humans 2: Mixed-Time Children is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

George DePuy has been an accomplished professor for over forty years at institutions such as UC Berkley and SUNY. He holds degrees from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and Syracuse University, and he has been involved on teams at Bell Labs and IBM. His extensive background in technology has infused his science fiction writing with a commitment to accurate, immersive worldbuilding. When he isn’t creating riveting futuristic worlds, George enjoys spending time with his family, including his wife, Dr. Kathleen Valentine, whom he cherishes more than words.

