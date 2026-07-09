Palmetto Publishing Releases New Children's Picture Book Helping Young Readers Navigate Family Change

Charleston, SC, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Lea’s Special Homes, a new picture book by Jenna Lea DeForke. This book follows a young girl named Lea as she processes the news that her parents are separating and that she will now live in two homes. Written for children ages 4 to 8, the story addresses one of childhood's most common and emotionally complex transitions.

Lea is a bright, sensitive child who loves her mommy and daddy with all her heart. One stormy night, she tiptoes down the stairs and senses that something in her family is shifting. The next morning, her parents sit her down with news she never expected: from now on, she will have two special homes. The story unfolds through Lea's eyes as she encounters new rooms, new routines, and unfamiliar feelings she does not yet have words to describe. Each scene grounds the reader in the concrete, immediate world of a child trying to make sense of sudden change.

Lea's confusion quickly deepens into fear and sadness. She wonders whether she did something wrong. She wants things to go back to the way they were. The book follows her through the difficult process of confronting big emotions, from guilt and grief to uncertainty about what her life will look like going forward. At stake is Lea's sense of security, her understanding of love, and her belief that she is not to blame for what has happened between her parents.

The book fills a significant space in the children's literature market. With divorce and separation affecting millions of families, caregivers often seek read-aloud titles that validate a child's emotions without oversimplifying the experience. Positioned alongside titles that address family transitions for early readers, the book offers both emotional honesty and age-appropriate comfort. It serves as a resource for parents, therapists, school counselors, and anyone supporting a young child through a major life change.

Lea’s Special Homes is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit her TikTok.

TikTok: @jenna.lea

About the Author: Jenna Lea DeForke is an educator who has spent over fifteen years working with children in classroom settings since 2008. Her deep understanding of young learners and their emotional worlds informs every page of her writing. With Lea's Special Homes, she brings both professional insight and genuine compassion to a topic that touches millions of families.



Her path to writing children's books was deeply personal. As a child of divorced parents, she grew up without a safe space to express the complex emotions that came with that experience. Now, as a divorced mother raising her daughter, she is determined to give children the voice she never had. Years of teaching reinforced what she already knew firsthand: too many kids feel alone in their struggles. Lea's Special Homes was born from the desire to wrap those children in reassurance, showing them that tough times can happen to anyone and that brighter days are always ahead.



When she is not writing or teaching, Jenna can be found on a yoga mat, lost in a good book, or planning her next travel adventure with her daughter. She is passionate about self care, creating meaningful experiences, and showing her daughter that what she wants and feels truly matters. That same spirit of love and empowerment shines through in everything she writes. Follow Jenna Lea DeForke for updates on new releases.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Jenna Lea DeForke