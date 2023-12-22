Press release, Helsinki, 22 December 2023 at 9 AM (EET)



Nexstim receives Nexstim NBS System 5 order from Europe for Neurosurgery and Neuroscience Use

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX) ("Nexstim" or "Company") has received an order for an NBS System 5. The system will mainly be used for neurosurgery and possible neuroscience use in the future.

Nexstim’s NBS (Navigated Brain Stimulation) System 5 is CE marked and FDA approved for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim, comments: “We are very pleased with the number of Nexstim systems that have been acquired for presurgical mapping use this year. Nexstim NBS System 5 with navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) helps neurosurgeons and radiotherapists plan their most delicate procedures, including tumor, epilepsy, and AVM surgeries near eloquent tissue. Functional nTMS mapping provides accurate information on the anatomic relationship of the surgical targets with essential functions in the brain, offering the chance to improve outcomes and the patients’ quality of life.”

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com , or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO

+358 50 326 4101

mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim’s Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS System 5 is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for presurgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim’s Therapy Business markets and sells the NBS System 6 which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBS 6 system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

