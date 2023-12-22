VILNIAUS BALDAI AB investor's calendar for 2024FY

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB plans to release financial results in Financial Year 2024 (starting September 1, 2023 and ending August 31, 2024) according to the following plan:

- December 29, 2023 – consolidated interim financial statements for the three months;

- March 29, 2024 – consolidated interim financial statements for the six months; consolidated interim report for the six months;

- June 28, 2024 – consolidated interim financial statements for the nine months;

- October 29, 2024 – consolidated interim financial statements for the twelve months;

- November 28, 2024 – consolidated annual financial statements; consolidated annual report.





Additional information:

Chief Financial Officer

Egidijus Žvaliauskas

