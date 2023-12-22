Apranga Group investor’s calendar for the year 2024

The expected company releases and investor news of Apranga Group in 2024 will be announced as follows:



03.01.2024 - Retail turnover in December 2023

01.02.2024 - Retail turnover in January 2024

28.02.2024 - Interim information for 12 months 2023

01.03.2024 - Retail turnover in February 2024

02.04.2024 - Retail turnover in March 2024

03.04.2024 - Notice on General shareholders’ meeting

26.04.2024 - Interim information for 3 months 2024

30.04.2024 - Resolutions of the General shareholders’ meeting

30.04.2024 - Annual information for 2023

02.05.2024 - Retail turnover in April 2024

03.06.2024 - Retail turnover in May 2024

01.07.2024 - Retail turnover in June 2024

26.07.2024 - Interim report for 6 months 2024

01.08.2024 - Retail turnover in July 2024

02.09.2024 - Retail turnover in August 2024

01.10.2024 - Retail turnover in September 2024

29.10.2024 - Interim report for 9 months 2024

04.11.2024 - Retail turnover in October 2024

02.12.2024 - Retail turnover in November 2024

Rimantas Perveneckas

„Apranga“ Group General Manager

+370 5 2390801



