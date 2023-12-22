Financial Calendar 2024

Investor News

22 December 2023

The expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S in 2024 are:

28 February 2024Annual Report 2023
29 February 2024Term for submission of items for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting
12 April 2024Annual General Meeting
16 May 2024Interim Report Q1 2024
15 August 2024Interim Report Q2 2024
5 November 2024Interim Report Q3 2024

For further information

Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

Visit us at: http://www.northmedia.dk

This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.