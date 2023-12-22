Financial Calendar 2024

Investor News

22 December 2023

The expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S in 2024 are:





28 February 2024 Annual Report 2023 29 February 2024 Term for submission of items for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting 12 April 2024 Annual General Meeting 16 May 2024 Interim Report Q1 2024 15 August 2024 Interim Report Q2 2024 5 November 2024 Interim Report Q3 2024





For further information

Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

Visit us at: http://www.northmedia.dk

