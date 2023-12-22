Financial Calendar 2024

Investor News
22 December 2023
The expected dates for release of Financial Reports and the Annual General Meeting of North Media A/S in 2024 are:
|28 February 2024
|Annual Report 2023
|29 February 2024
|Term for submission of items for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting
|12 April 2024
|Annual General Meeting
|16 May 2024
|Interim Report Q1 2024
|15 August 2024
|Interim Report Q2 2024
|5 November 2024
|Interim Report Q3 2024
For further information
Kåre Wigh, Group CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45
This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.