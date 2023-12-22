Hemlo Explorers Announces Sale of Hawkins Gold Royalty

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemlo Explorers Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: HMLO) announced today the sale of its 0.5% net smelter return (“NSR”) royalty on the Hawkins Gold Project, currently being explored under option by E2Gold Inc., to Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ: VOXR, TSX: VOXR) for gross cash proceeds of C$100,000. The NSR royalty was not considered a core asset of the Company.



About Hemlo Explorers Inc.

Hemlo Explorers is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Ontario and Nunavut. We are focused on generating shareholder value through the advancement of our main Hemlo area projects, including Project Idaho, the Pic Project (under option to Barrick Gold Inc.) and the North Limb.

About Vox Royalty Corp.

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 25 separate transactions to acquire over 50 royalties. Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

