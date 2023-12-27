Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 18 December 2023 - 22 December 2023
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 51:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement1,473,73112.1517,909,525
18 December 2023159,61312.071,926,066
19 December 2023153,28412.081,851,824
20 December 2023250,00012.033,008,350
21 December 2023150,00011.821,772,565
22 December 2023100,00011.831,183,220
Total, week number 51812,89711.989,742,025
Accumulated under the program2,286,62812.0927,651,550

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 2,056,765 own shares corresponding to 0.13 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

