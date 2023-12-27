Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 18 December 2023 - 22 December 2023
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 51:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|1,473,731
|12.15
|17,909,525
|18 December 2023
|159,613
|12.07
|1,926,066
|19 December 2023
|153,284
|12.08
|1,851,824
|20 December 2023
|250,000
|12.03
|3,008,350
|21 December 2023
|150,000
|11.82
|1,772,565
|22 December 2023
|100,000
|11.83
|1,183,220
|Total, week number 51
|812,897
|11.98
|9,742,025
|Accumulated under the program
|2,286,628
|12.09
|27,651,550
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 2,056,765 own shares corresponding to 0.13 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002
Press:
Head of Media Relations
Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen
Mobile no. +45 2218 5711
