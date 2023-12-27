Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program



Transactions during 18 December 2023 - 22 December 2023

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 51:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 1,473,731 12.15 17,909,525 18 December 2023 159,613 12.07 1,926,066 19 December 2023 153,284 12.08 1,851,824 20 December 2023 250,000 12.03 3,008,350 21 December 2023 150,000 11.82 1,772,565 22 December 2023 100,000 11.83 1,183,220 Total, week number 51 812,897 11.98 9,742,025 Accumulated under the program 2,286,628 12.09 27,651,550

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 2,056,765 own shares corresponding to 0.13 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Head of Media Relations

Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen

Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

Attachments