Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 07 July 2026 – 13 July 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 07 July – 13 July 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
07 July 2026
08 July 2026
09 July 2026
10 July 2026
13 July 2026
|5,024,126
51,714
106,438
55,323
184,231
100,000
|15.44
16.56
16.47
16.53
16.52
16.57
|77,554,427
856,508
1,753,438
914,434
3,043,588
1,657,380
|Total, 07 July – 13 July 2026
|497,706
|16.53
|8,225,348
|Accumulated under the program
|5,521,832
|15.53
|85,779,775
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 39,192,801 own shares, corresponding to 2.79% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
- Alm Brand_Share buyback 07 July - 13 July 2026
- AS 37 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program