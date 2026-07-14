Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 07 July 2026 – 13 July 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 07 July – 13 July 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement

07 July 2026

08 July 2026

09 July 2026

10 July 2026

13 July 2026		5,024,126

51,714

106,438

55,323

184,231

100,000		15.44

16.56

16.47

16.53

16.52

16.57		77,554,427

856,508

1,753,438

914,434

3,043,588

1,657,380
Total, 07 July – 13 July 2026497,70616.538,225,348
Accumulated under the program5,521,83215.5385,779,775

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 39,192,801 own shares, corresponding to 2.79% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback 07 July - 13 July 2026 AS 37 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
GlobeNewswire

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