Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 07 July 2026 – 13 July 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 07 July – 13 July 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



07 July 2026



08 July 2026



09 July 2026



10 July 2026



13 July 2026 5,024,126



51,714



106,438



55,323



184,231



100,000 15.44



16.56



16.47



16.53



16.52



16.57 77,554,427



856,508



1,753,438



914,434



3,043,588



1,657,380 Total, 07 July – 13 July 2026 497,706 16.53 8,225,348 Accumulated under the program 5,521,832 15.53 85,779,775

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 39,192,801 own shares, corresponding to 2.79% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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