Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 21 July 2026 – 27 July 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 21 July – 27 July 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



21 July 2026



22 July 2026



23 July 2026



24 July 2026



27 July 2026 6,211,832



250,000



30,000



250,000



106,000



14,000 15.68



16.89



16.92



16.85



16.85



16.97 97,427,721



4,223,325



507,456



4,213,500



1,785,856



237,525 Total, 21 July – 27 July 2026 650,000 16.87 10,967,663 Accumulated under the program 6,861,832 15.80 108,395,384

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 39,598,504 own shares, corresponding to 2.82% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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