Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 28 July 2026 – 3 August 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 28 July – 3 August 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



28 July 2026



29 July 2026



30 July 2026



31 July 2026



3 August 2026 6,861,832



225,000



30,000



130,000



200,000



59,000 15.80



17.08



16.91



17.06



17.02



16.92 108,395,384



3,842,753



507,252



2,218,424



3,404,760



998,085 Total, 28 July – 3 August 2026 644,000 17.04 10,971,274 Accumulated under the program 7,505,832 15.90 119,366,658

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 40,242,504 own shares, corresponding to 2.86% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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