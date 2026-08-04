Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 28 July 2026 – 3 August 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 28 July – 3 August 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
28 July 2026
29 July 2026
30 July 2026
31 July 2026
3 August 2026
|6,861,832
225,000
30,000
130,000
200,000
59,000
|15.80
17.08
16.91
17.06
17.02
16.92
|108,395,384
3,842,753
507,252
2,218,424
3,404,760
998,085
|Total, 28 July – 3 August 2026
|644,000
|17.04
|10,971,274
|Accumulated under the program
|7,505,832
|15.90
|119,366,658
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 40,242,504 own shares, corresponding to 2.86% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments
- Alm Brand_Share buyback 28 July - 3 August 2026
- AS 42 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program