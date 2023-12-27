TORONTO, ONTARIO, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Amaroq” or the “Company”)



Admission to OMX Iceland 15 Index

TORONTO, ONTARIO – December 27, 2023 – Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (AIM, TSXV, NASDAQ Iceland: AMRQ), an independent mine development corporation with a substantial land package of gold and strategic mineral assets across in Southern Greenland, is pleased to announce that the Company’s shares will be admitted to the OMX Iceland 15™ Index prior to market open on Tuesday, January 2, 2024.

The OMX Iceland 15™ Index measures the performance of a selection of the most traded and largest securities listed on Nasdaq Iceland. The index is made up of a maximum of 15 constituents.

A link to the Nasdaq announcement is set out below:

https://www.nasdaq.com/press-release/update:-semi-annual-changes-to-nasdaq-icelands-leading-index-2023-12-21

Enquiries:

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Eldur Olafsson, Executive Director and CEO

eo@amaroqminerals.com

Eddie Wyvill, Corporate Development

+44 (0)7713 126727

ew@amaroqminerals.com

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Callum Stewart

Varun Talwar

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600

Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited (Joint Broker)

John Prior

Hugh Rich

Dougie Mcleod

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Landsbankinn hf. (Listing Agent)



Ellert Arnarson

Ellert.Arnarson@landsbankinn.is

Camarco (Financial PR)

Billy Clegg

Elfie Kent

Charlie Dingwall

+44 (0) 20 3757 4980

For Company updates:

Follow @Amaroq_Minerals on X (Formerly known as Twitter)

Follow Amaroq Minerals Ltd. on LinkedIn

Further Information:

About Amaroq Minerals

Amaroq Minerals' principal business objectives are the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and strategic metal properties in Greenland. The Corporation's principal asset is a 100% interest in the Nalunaq Project, an advanced exploration stage property with an exploitation license including the previously operating Nalunaq gold mine. The Corporation has a portfolio of gold and strategic metal assets in Southern Greenland covering the two known gold belts in the region. Amaroq Minerals is incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act and wholly owns Nalunaq A/S, incorporated under the Greenland Public Companies Act.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Inside Information

This announcement does not contain inside information.

Attachment