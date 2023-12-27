Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 51 2023

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 15/12/2023
|48,900
|535.27
|26,174,899
|Monday, 18 December 2023
|2,000
|543.80
|1,087,600
|Tuesday, 19 December 2023
|1,800
|544.68
|980,424
|Wednesday, 20 December 2023
|1,900
|544.91
|1,035,329
|Thursday, 21 December 2023
|1,900
|539.51
|1,025,069
|Friday, 22 December 2023
|2,000
|540.96
|1,081,920
|In the period 18/12/2023 - 22/12/2023
|9,600
|542.74
|5,210,342
|Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 22/12/2023
|58,500
|536.50
|31,385,241
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,032,676 treasury shares corresponding to 7.97% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
