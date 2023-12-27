Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 51 2023

On 15 November 2023, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 14 of 14 November 2023. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 75 million during the period 15 November 2023 to 1 March 2024.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 15/12/202348,900535.2726,174,899  
Monday, 18 December 20232,000543.801,087,600  
Tuesday, 19 December 20231,800544.68980,424  
Wednesday, 20 December 20231,900544.911,035,329  
Thursday, 21 December 20231,900539.511,025,069  
Friday, 22 December 20232,000540.961,081,920  
In the period 18/12/2023 - 22/12/20239,600542.745,210,342  
Accumulated 15/11/2023 - 22/12/202358,500536.5031,385,241  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,032,676 treasury shares corresponding to 7.97% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

