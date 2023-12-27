Information Release Calendar for 2024

Šiaulių Bankas shall publish the information to investors in 2024 in accordance with the following calendar:
|29/02/2024
|Interim information for 12 months of 2023
|29/02/2024
|Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2023
|08/03/2024
|Notice on convocation of the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), draft resolutions for the convened GSM
|29/03/2024
|Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), Resolutions of the GSM
|29/03/2024
|Audited annual information for 2023
|29/04/2024
|Interim information for 3 months of 2024
|29/04/2024
|Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 1 quarter of 2024
|29/07/2024
|Interim information for 6 months of 2024
|29/07/2024
|Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2 quarter of 2024
|31/10/2024
|Interim information for 9 months of 2024
|31/10/2024
|Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 3 quarter of 2024
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt