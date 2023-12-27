Information Release Calendar for 2024

Šiaulių Bankas shall publish the information to investors in 2024 in accordance with the following calendar:

29/02/2024 Interim information for 12 months of 2023

29/02/2024 Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2023

08/03/2024 Notice on convocation of the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), draft resolutions for the convened GSM

29/03/2024 Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), Resolutions of the GSM

29/03/2024 Audited annual information for 2023

29/04/2024 Interim information for 3 months of 2024

29/04/2024 Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 1 quarter of 2024

29/07/2024 Interim information for 6 months of 2024

29/07/2024 Investor Conference Webinar of introducing the financial results for the 2 quarter of 2024

31/10/2024 Interim information for 9 months of 2024