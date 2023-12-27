Spiritual Memoir THE CHASE is a True, Heart-Changing Reminder of God’s Unwavering Faithfulness

Charleston, SC, Dec. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An exciting new memoir from Palmetto Publishing releases this month, telling the story of George Gipson, an ex-military man, rehabilitated convict, and now a decades-long leader in nonprofit and ministry. After a dark turn in his life led him into federal custody, Gipson says God reached out to him through a man on death row. This chance meeting sparked weeks and months filled with Bible study and prayer, eventually leading to a powerful, transformative spiritual vision.

Experiencing a deeper understanding of what it meant to be a part of God’s family, Gipson’s life began to gradually undergo a major shift. This ultimately led him to Kenya, where a giraffe—a key element of his vision—would confirm Gipson’s commitment to share his experiences through a memoir.

The Chase could be compared in some ways to the bestselling novel The Shack. There is an emphasis on the Christian Trinity of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit present in Gipson’s work. It is through Gipson’s renewed faith and his encounter with God that his life changed, and his audience, too, will benefit from a deeper understanding of who God is. The Chase features supernatural signs and symbols, and it will deeply convict readers of their vices—while offering sincere hope through its core message of God’s faithfulness. God’s love for his people speaks from every page. For those who are questioning faith and for the devout alike, The Chase is a source of inspiration and revival that shouldn’t be missed.

The Chase is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of his social media platforms.

About the Author:

George Gipson experienced an early calling to ministry as far back as his upbringing in rural Missouri. After unfortunate events led him into federal custody, a series of relationships and visions brought about a complete life transformation. The Chase depicts Gipson’s journey from darkness to light in hopes that many will feel empowered to find freedom and joy. For decades, Gipson has contributed to the recovery and reentry fields as a nonprofit pioneer. Most of all, he cherishes time with his wife, children, and grandchildren, for whom he is immensely grateful.

