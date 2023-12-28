Atlantic Petroleum -Financial Calendar 2024

Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, 2023-12-28 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P/F Atlantic Petroleum (NASDAQ OMX: ATLA DKK) hereby announces the financial calendar for 2024 with the following dates:

Friday 27 th March: Annual Accounts 2023 to be issued.

Tuesday 30 th April: Annual General Meeting.

Friday 31 st May: 1 st Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

Friday 30 th August: 2 nd Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.

August: 2 Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued. Friday 29th November: 3rd Quarter 2024 Condensed Consolidated Interim Report to be issued.





Atlantic Petroleum in brief:

Atlantic Petroleum participates in oil and gas joint ventures with reputable, international partners. Atlantic Petroleum P/F is based in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands, and the Company has subsidiaries and offices in the UK and Ireland. Atlantic Petroleum’s shares are listed on NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen.

Further Details:

Further details can be obtained from Mark T. Højgaard, ( markh@petroleum.fo ). This announcement will be available, together with other information about Atlantic Petroleum, on the Company's website: www.petroleum.fo.

Announcement no.8/2023

Issued 28-12-2023

P/F Atlantic Petroleum

Lucas Debesargøta 8

P.O. Box 1228

FO-110 Tórshavn

Faroe Islands

Website: www.petroleum.fo