Landsbankinn hf.: Issue Calendar for 2024

Attached is a schedule of Landsbankinn‘s covered bond auctions in the domestic market in 2024.
Landsbankinn reserves the right to make changes to the issue calendar for 2024 at its own discretion without prior notice.
Attachment
| Source: Landsbankinn hf. Landsbankinn hf.
