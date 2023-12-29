Round Table Pizza Makes $100,000 Donation to Maui United Way

Pizza Chain Shares Love with Local Maui Charity and Community in Fire Aftermath

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Round Table Pizza, the pizza franchise known for its commitment to quality and authenticity, announces a donation of $100,000 to Maui United Way to aid its ongoing recovery efforts in the wake of the catastrophic fires that swept through the island this summer. The donation is the collective effort of Round Table Pizza and its franchisees, in addition to parent company FAT Brands’ charitable organization, the FAT Brands Foundation.

"Round Table Pizza is a longtime member of the Maui community, with locations serving our classic pizza since 2007,” said David Pear, President of Round Table Pizza. “Our donation to Maui United Way underscores our dedication to our founder’s motto, ‘share a little pizza with someone you love,’ and ensures that our locations in Maui and the wider community have access to critical resources as they continue to recover from the devastation. We are immensely grateful to our Round Table Pizza franchisees, our passionate customers, and the FAT Brands Foundation who were the ultimate champions of this effort.”

"Round Table Pizza has continually shown immense support for our community, especially in the wake of the recent fires," said Nicholas Winfrey, President and Chief Professional Officer at Maui United Way. "Their commitment extends beyond this generous donation. Since the fires devastated Lahaina, their local location has provided free pizza and drinks to our keiki, bringing smiles and comfort during these difficult times."

For more information or to find out how you can further support Maui United Way, please visit https://mauiunitedway.org/.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Smokey Bones, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses and franchises and owns approximately 2,300 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Round Table Pizza

Inspired by the honor, valor, and revelry of the Knights of the Round Table, Round Table Pizza’s superior pizza and commitment to quality and authenticity have earned the reputation of “Pizza Royalty™” for over 60 years. With more than 410 restaurants across the globe, Round Table celebrates community, family and making merry. For more information, visit www.roundtablepizza.com.

About FAT Brands Foundation

Founded in 2022, the FAT Brands Foundation was created to uplift and unite the communities in which FAT Brands operates. While the company’s 18-brand portfolio is deeply rooted in charitable initiatives both locally and nationally, FAT Brands, as an organization, is seeking to magnify those efforts further. The 501(c)(3) organization is aimed at partnering with local non-profit organizations to provide essential programs to help families and communities thrive.

About Maui United Way

Maui United Way is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives, fostering positive change, and building a healthier community through partnerships with local organizations, businesses, and individuals. Find out more at mauiunitedway.org.

Media Conact:

Ali Lloyd, FAT Brands

alloyd@fatbrands.com

435-760-6168