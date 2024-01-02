Elis: Press release related to the liquidity contract

Press release related to the liquidity contract

Saint-Cloud, January 2, 2024 - Elis the global leader in circular services at work, announces the termination of the liquidity contract agreed on February 26, 2021 with Exane BNP Paribas (became BNP Paribas Arbitrage). The termination is effective since December 31, 2023.

On the day of the termination, the following resources were recorded on the liquidity account:

63,192 shares,

€ 2,570,530.

As a reminder, at the time of the last half-yearly report as at June 30, 2023 (Cf. press release dated on July 12, 2023), the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

104,816 shares,

€ 1,868,611.

Elis agreed a liquidity contract, effective on January 2, 2024 with Natixis Oddo BHF regarding its ordinary shares (ISIN code FR0012435121). This contract has been signed for an initial period ending December 31, 2024 and is then renewable each year for a 1-year period by tacit renewal and is in compliance with AMF decision n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 establishing liquidity contracts on shares as an accepted market practice (the “AMF Decision”). The trading platform on which transactions under this liquidity contract will be carried out is Euronext Paris.

The following resources have been credited to the liquidity account:

63,192 shares,

€ 3,700,000.

The performance of the liquidity agreement may be suspended in the following cases:

The conditions set out under article 5 of the AMF Decision are met,

The number of shares held by the Issuer is equal to the maximum number allowed by Issuer’s Shareholders’ Meeting, taking into account notably the Shares already held by the Issuer in accordance with article L. 225-210 of the Code de commerce;

The current market price of the shares is outside the intervention thresholds authorized by the Issuer’s Shareholders’ Meeting;

the expiry or suspension of the share buy-back authorization of the Issuer’s Shareholders’ Meeting or in the event the limits set by the Issuer’s Shareholders’ Meeting are reached, including the impossibility to perform the Agreement during public offer periods on Issuer’s share capital (except with prior approval from the Issuer’s Shareholders’ Meeting).

The liquidity agreement may be terminated:

By Elis, at any time and without notice, in accordance with Liquidity Account’s closure conditions set out under article 19 of the liquidity contract,

By Natixis Oddo BHF, upon one-month notice period. Upon expiry of the notice period, the liquidity Account will be closed in accordance with conditions set in the liquidity contract.



Contact

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

