PRESS RELEASE

Brussels, 2 January 2024, 7:30 AM

Non-regulated information

QUARES RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ACQUIRES RESIDENTIAL BUILDING IMPERIAL AT TOUR & TAXIS FROM NEXTENSA

Quares Residential Investment and Nextensa announce the successful acquisition of the residential building Imperial on the Tour & Taxis site in Brussels. The notarial deed for the sale of the entire building was passed on 29 December 2023 and its completion is scheduled for the last quarter of 2024.

The acquisition marks another milestone in the growth and development of Quares Residential Investment’s real estate portfolio and fits within Nextensa’s commercial sales activities.

Located in a new neighbourhood on the historical Tour & Taxis site, Imperial houses thirteen energy-efficient one- to four-bedroom apartments and is characterised by a thoughtful design by Sergison Bates architects and a sustainable character. The building is part of the second phase of the Park Lane project which consists of 346 appartements spread across 11 compact buildings. In total, more than 60% of the apartments have already been reserved or sold.

“We are excited about this collaboration with Quares to whom we are selling an entire residential building for the first time. This sale confirms that the Park Lane project and the Tour & Taxis’ 15-minute neighbourhood concept is working.” explains Michel Van Geyte, CEO Nextensa.

With this acquisition, Quares Residential Investment strengthens its position as an ambitious investor in sustainable residential real estate and confirms its commitment to provide quality, affordable housing for the Belgian rental market.

“The acquisition of the Imperial building, developed by Nextensa, is an important step for Quares Residential Investment and fits into our long-term strategy to give a thousand families access to sustainable yet affordable rental housing by 2030.” states Romeo Mercken, Head of Quares Investment Services.

For more information about Quares Residential Investment and its residences, please visit qrinvest.be. For more information on the Park Lane project, please visit parklane.brussels.

ABOUT QUARES RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT

Founded in 2022 by Quares Group, Quares Residential Investment is a residential real estate investment company with a focus on acquiring and operating residential projects that embody excellence and sustainability.

ABOUT NEXTENSA

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (44%), Belgium (41%) and Austria (15%); its total value as of 30/09/2023 was approximately €1.29 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of €457.1 million (value 30/09/2023).

FOR MORE INFORMATION :

Siham Rahmuni

CEO Quares

+32 (0)496 63 99 85

siham.rahmuni@quares.be

Romeo Mercken

Head of Quares Investment services

+32 (0)494 07 69 92

Romeo.mercken@quares.be

Jeroen Detavernier

Marketing Manager Quares

+32 (0)483/020674

Jeroen.detavernier@quares.be

Michel Van Geyte

CEO Nextensa

+32 2 882 10 08

investor.relations@nextensa.eu

Sonja De Greef

Head of Sales Residential

sales@nextensa.eu

Attachment