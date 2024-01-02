Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

2 January 2024

Company Announcement No. 1/2024

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 27 December 2023 - 29 December 2023

On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 52:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 2,286,625 12.09 27,651,550 27 December 2023 77,600 11.92 925,155 28 December 2023 185,991 11.96 2,224,843 29 December 2023 150,000 11.96 1,793,385 Total, week number 52 413,591 11.95 4,943,383 Accumulated under the program 2,700,219 12.07 32,594,933

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 2,451,270 own shares corresponding to 0.16 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of IR, Rating and ESG reporting Senior Investor Relations Officer

Mads Thinggaard Mikael Bo Larsen

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469 Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Press:

Head of Media Relations

Mikkel Lars Nikolajsen

Mobile no. +45 2218 5711

