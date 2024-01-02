Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

2 January 2024
Company Announcement No. 1/2024
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 27 December 2023 - 29 December 2023
On 5 December 2023, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 250 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2023.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 52:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,286,625
|12.09
|27,651,550
|27 December 2023
|77,600
|11.92
|925,155
|28 December 2023
|185,991
|11.96
|2,224,843
|29 December 2023
|150,000
|11.96
|1,793,385
|Total, week number 52
|413,591
|11.95
|4,943,383
|Accumulated under the program
|2,700,219
|12.07
|32,594,933
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 2,451,270 own shares corresponding to 0.16 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
