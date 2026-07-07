Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 30 June 2026 – 06 July 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 30 June – 06 July 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement

30 June 2026

01 July 2026

02 July 2026

03 July 2026

06 July 2026		4,564,704

   40,233

 114,657

 14,437

 140,018

 150,077		15.35

16.22

16.06

16.28

16.40

16.44		70,061,623

652,567

1,841,930

235,069

2,296,211

2,467,026
Total, 30 June – 06 July 2026459,42216.317,492,803
Accumulated under the program5,024,12615.4477,554,427

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 38,695,095 own shares, corresponding to 2.75% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                       

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG           
Mads Thinggaard                             
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469              

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback 30 June-06 July 2026 AS 36 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 