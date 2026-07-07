Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 30 June 2026 – 06 July 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 30 June – 06 July 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



30 June 2026



01 July 2026



02 July 2026



03 July 2026



06 July 2026 4,564,704



40,233



114,657



14,437



140,018



150,077 15.35



16.22



16.06



16.28



16.40



16.44 70,061,623



652,567



1,841,930



235,069



2,296,211



2,467,026 Total, 30 June – 06 July 2026 459,422 16.31 7,492,803 Accumulated under the program 5,024,126 15.44 77,554,427

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 38,695,095 own shares, corresponding to 2.75% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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