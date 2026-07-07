Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 30 June 2026 – 06 July 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 30 June – 06 July 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
30 June 2026
01 July 2026
02 July 2026
03 July 2026
06 July 2026
|4,564,704
40,233
114,657
14,437
140,018
150,077
|15.35
16.22
16.06
16.28
16.40
16.44
|70,061,623
652,567
1,841,930
235,069
2,296,211
2,467,026
|Total, 30 June – 06 July 2026
|459,422
|16.31
|7,492,803
|Accumulated under the program
|5,024,126
|15.44
|77,554,427
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 38,695,095 own shares, corresponding to 2.75% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
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