KULR to Introduce KULR ONE MAX at CES 2024

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a global leader in sustainable energy management, is excited to announce the launch of KULR ONE MAX at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), this January 9-12, 2024. Attendees can experience the premiere of KULR ONE MAX showcased within the Energy Ark Storage Cabinet by NHOA.TCC, a subsidiary of publicly listed Taiwan Cement Corporation (TWSE: 1101.TW), at booth 4777 in the Las Vegas Convention Center – West Hall. This presentation will highlight KULR’s dedication to pioneering safer and more cost-effective energy storage solutions.



Building upon the Company’s space-grade designed KULR ONE platform, the KULR ONE MAX emerges as the latest development for sectors including micro-mobility, defense, and aerospace. The design, rooted in KULR ONE Design Solutions, optimizes the use of 21700 cylindrical cells to support a robust Passive Propagation Resistant framework. This advancement ensures compliance with UL 9540 standards for thermal management without external fire suppression, enhancing safety and reducing costs.

"Introducing the KULR ONE MAX at CES 2024 underscores our mission to lead with safety and efficiency in energy storage," said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group. "This product is a testament to our team's relentless drive for innovation and our KULR ONE Design Solutions' ability to deliver unmatched thermal management."



KULR ONE MAX is set to raise the bar in the energy storage landscape, embodying KULR’s commitment to cutting-edge thermal management and energy storage technology. We welcome you to explore the next generation of energy storage with KULR ONE MAX at booth 4777.

Event Details:

Dates: Jan. 9-12, 2024

Booth: #4777, Las Vegas Convention Center - West Hall



About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform company offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Investor Relations:

KULR Technology Group, Inc.

Phone: 858-866-8478 x 847

Email: ir@kulrtechnology.com