National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) Streamlines the Path to Physique and Bodybuilding Excellence with a New Course: Bodybuilding Meal Prep Made Easy

Gilbert, AZ, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM®), the global leader in fitness and wellness training certifications, kicks off the new year with the introduction of the NASM Bodybuilding Meal Prep Made Easy course. This master class provides bodybuilding enthusiasts, physique competitors, and fitness professionals with the knowledge and skills required to put the flavor and variety back into the meal prepping process - while making it enjoyable and sustainable.

NASM Bodybuilding Meal Prep Made Easy is hosted by renowned professional bodybuilder and coach Chris Tuttle. Throughout six hours of online video educational content, Tuttle pulls from his background and years of experience as an athlete, registered dietitian, and mentor to physique and bodybuilding competitors. He walks viewers through the logistics and science of kitchen basics from perfectly executed plating, to setting up spaces for meal prep efficiency, and maintaining the discipline to achieve competitive and aesthetic goals.

“There are common obstacles that begin in the kitchen, both for individuals prepping for competition to those trying to meet personal fitness goals,” said Tuttle. “Our objective for this new course is for people to learn how to best fuel their bodies and make meal prep easy – something so critical to performance and results.”

NASM launched the Physique and Bodybuilding Coach program in 2022. “Bodybuilding and physique development is a high-growth industry,” said Tony Ambler-Wright, Product Manager at NASM. “The new NASM Bodybuilding Meal Prep Made Easy course is a natural extension for those looking to achieve success in the bodybuilding arena and NASM plans to continue developing courses to support the needs of these athletes.”

To learn more about NASM Bodybuilding Meal Prep Made Easy, please visit: https://www.nasm.org/mealprep

About NASM

National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) is a global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org.