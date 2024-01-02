GCC Announces Q4 2023 Conference Call Details

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCC, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: GCC*), a leading producer of cement and concrete in the United States and Mexico, will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Earnings results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, will be released on Tuesday, January 30, after market close.



The call will be hosted by Enrique Escalante, CEO, and Mike Strecker, CFO, and can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 407 0789 or +1 (201) 689 8562 for international calls. The conference ID is 13743114.

The presentation and listen-only webcast will be available via the following link .

A replay of the webcast will be available the same day at 2:00 p.m. (ET) until February 7 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The replay can be accessed through this link or by dialing +1 (844) 512 2921 or +1 (412) 317 6671 for international calls. The replay PIN is 13743114. Additionally, an online replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Company's website two days later.

For more information visit www.gcc.com or contact:

GCC Investor Relations

Sahory Ogushi

MX +52 (614) 442 3176

US + 1 (303) 739 5943

soguship@gcc.com

About GCC

GCC is a leading supplier and producer of cement, concrete, aggregates, and construction‐related services in the United States and Mexico, with an annual cement production capacity of 6 million metric tons. Founded in 1941, the Company’s shares are listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GCC*.