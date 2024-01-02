Judicate West Adds Judge William V. Gallo in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge William V. Gallo, formerly with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, to its roster of neutrals. Judge Gallo is based out of the San Diego office and available throughout California as a mediator, arbitrator and private judge.



“Judge Gallo is an outstanding addition to our roster of exclusive neutrals. He has a great work ethic, treats everyone with dignity, and is always well-prepared. His calm demeanor and ability to connect with both attorneys and parties set him up for success in all cases he mediates, and his deep knowledge of the law and hard work will be great assets to his arbitration and private judging assignments. We are very excited to promote Judge Gallo statewide,” said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President of Market Development for Judicate West.

Judge Gallo was appointed in 2009 to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California where he presided over a variety of civil and criminal cases in his more than 14 years on the bench, which included a two-year tenure as the Court’s Presiding Magistrate Judge (2020-2022). In this role, he heard more than 2,500 settlement discussions, covering areas including employment law issues, such as discrimination, wrongful termination and wage and hour disputes; intellectual property; Lemon Law; and personal injury and wrongful death. Prior to his appointment, Judge Gallo served as a prosecutor at the state and federal levels for a combined 23 years, including 18 years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in San Diego. As a criminal trial attorney, he tried approximately 200 jury and bench trials.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Judge Gallo earned a commission as a Second Lieutenant and served from 1978-2005, retiring at the rank of Colonel. He began practicing law as a Marine Corps Judge Advocate, serving as defense counsel initially before prosecuting matters. Most notably, he was called to active duty as a reservist in response to a Presidential call up in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. From 2003-2005, he served as the Staff Judge Advocate, a senior legal advisor role, to the Commanding General of the First Marine Expeditionary Force.

Judge Gallo earned his L.L.M., with a concentration in intellectual property, from the University of San Diego School of Law (2013), his M.B.A. from the University of Phoenix (2012), his J.D. from Loyola University School of Law (1979) and his B.A. from Duquesne University (1976).

About Judicate West

Celebrating 30 years, Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

Contact:

Melody Kleiman

Judicate West

(714) 852-5189

melody@judicatewest.com