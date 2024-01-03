SEALSQ To Launch SEALCOIN, a digital token and advanced cryptocurrency protocol, at the Davos Space IoT and Cybersecurity Event on January 17, 2024

Tortola, British Virgin Islands, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



January 3, 2024: SEALSQ Corp ("SEALSQ" or "Company") (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that in a significant leap forward for the IoT industry, it will unveil its revolutionary cryptocurrency protocol, SEALCOIN, during the prestigious Davos roundtable on Space IoT and Cybersecurity. This pioneering event aims to address the critical aspects of cybersecurity in the era of Space IoT.



Davos Space IoT and Cybersecurity Event: WISeSat and SEALSQ “Exploring the Final Frontier: Security in the Space IoT Era”

Date & Time: January 17, 2024, from 17.00 – 18:00 PM CET

Location: Europa Hotel, Davos, Switzerland

Registration: https://www.wisekey.com/davos2024/ (also to be broadcasted via YouTube)





SEALCOIN is designed as a groundbreaking solution for the emerging Machine-to-Machine (M2M) economy, facilitating seamless data and currency exchanges among billions of internet-connected devices. This innovative protocol enables IoT structures from various companies to autonomously interact and access a wide range of services, transcending conventional currency exchange to encompass a complex network of IoT-enabled transactions and services.

While individual traders can engage with SEALCOIN similarly to other cryptocurrencies, its principal value lies in transforming the economic operations and communications within IoT devices. The introduction of SEALCOIN marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of M2M payments, reshaping the digital transaction landscape within the IoT sphere.

The event will delve into the burgeoning Space IoT, combining the expansive potential of space exploration with IoT practicality. With satellites and space technologies increasingly integrating into our daily IoT networks, addressing cybersecurity challenges has become more urgent and complex. Esteemed experts from aerospace, cybersecurity, and satellite communications sectors will discuss strategies to protect these vital assets from cyber threats, ensuring data integrity, post-quantum safety, and secure communications essential to our modern lifestyle.

Attendees Include:

Ashok Ranadive, entrepreneur, leader, investor, technologist, and strategist

Julian Fernandez, CEO & co-founder of FOSSA Systems

Philippe Monnier, board member of WISeKey, business executive, and interviewer of business & political leaders

Murat Seitnepesov, managing director and chairman of Integral Group

Bernardino Copano Abad-Gil, chairman of Bernardino of Abad Logistics

Ignacio Moldes, CDO & product owner, co-founder of AVANT IoT

Dr. Yann Donon, director of communication & intelligence of RUAG Innovation Organization





The event will be moderated by Carlos Moreira, founder, chairman, and CEO of WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), the parent company of SEALSQ.

