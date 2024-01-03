2023: A Remarkable Year of Achievements and Milestones for Huntress

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , the managed security platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the service providers that secure them, today announced a strong close to 2023, marked by continued company growth, global expansion, increased MSP partner and SMB customer adoption, innovative new product offerings, and several awards and achievements.



In 2023, Huntress achieved over $70M in ARR, a $60 million Series C investment round led by Sapphire Ventures , with participation from existing investors Forgepoint Capital , and JMI Equity . Myrna Soto, former CISO for Comcast Corporation, and a cybersecurity industry veteran, was elected to Huntress’s Board of Directors, and the company expanded globally in ANZ and Europe.

“2023 was an epic year for us as we significantly increased the number of MSPs joining the fight against the cyber criminals devastating small and mid-sized businesses. While our ThreatOps and SOC teams were working tirelessly to prepare for the inbound tidal wave of identity-focused tradecraft, we were developing our new MDR for Microsoft 365 product to combat business email compromise (BEC), account takeover tactics techniques and procedures (TTPs). The momentum propelling us forward makes me even more confident in our future,” said Kyle Hanslovan, CEO at Huntress.

As a result of its dedication to the MSP channel and SMBs, Huntress and its employees received prestigious awards including CRN’s Women on the Rise and Top 100 Executives, The Fortress 2023 Cybersecurity Award, and Inc.’s 2023 Power Partner for Cybersecurity.

“As cybercrime continues to grow and as threat actors continue to get more sophisticated in their attacks, the need for cybersecurity has never been greater. That’s especially the case for SMBs, which are often first impacted and most underserved. Huntress's focus on SMBs and the mid-market is a core differentiator that truly sets them apart, and their growth speaks for itself. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the Huntress team on its mission to elevate the security of the 99%,” said Casber Wang, Partner at Sapphire Ventures.

Notably, Huntress delivered new product and technology innovations including:

The launch of MDR for Microsoft 365 which is already protecting hundreds of thousands of identities and was awarded CRN’s 2023 Pro duct of the Year Award for its ability to protect resource-strapped SMBs and mid-market companies against costly business email compromise (BEC) and account takeover attacks.

which is already protecting hundreds of thousands of identities and was awarded for its ability to protect resource-strapped SMBs and mid-market companies against costly business email compromise (BEC) and account takeover attacks. Huntress Security Awareness Training (SAT) is now leading in the market with new and engaging content as a result of company’s Curricula acquisition , and is offered as a fully managed service - including managed phishing - that only takes 3-minutes to set up.

, and is offered as a fully managed service - including managed phishing - that only takes 3-minutes to set up. Compliance with SOC2, GDPR, and CCPA regulations further highlighting the company’s commitment to data security and customer trust and support our expansion into overseas markets.

Early detection of 2023’s major threats including CVE-2023-23397, 3CX, MOVEit and PaperCut showcasing our ability to product actionable security research that is relevant to SMBs that are disproportionately affected by these threats.

New Managed EDR features, including auto-remediation for low-severity threats and incident notifications via SMS texts & calls.



“As an award-winning cybersecurity service provider, it is critical that we offer our customers the best solutions and service possible. Huntress EDR and MDR for Microsoft 365 coupled with Huntress 24/7 threat ops team monitoring, gives us confidence that we are delivering a stellar solution to protect our SMB customers. With the solutions being easily and quickly deployable, regardless of the size of the environment, we can respond to threats efficiently and effectively when they need it most,” said Roger Francism Global CEO for Solis.

"We have been using Huntress EDR for several years and have significantly expanded our use of the product in 2023. We are really happy with its robust capabilities specifically designed for our SMB customers. Huntress is a key partner in protecting our customers from emerging cybersecurity threats,” said Elliot Hyman, CEO, Lyra Technology Group.

Huntress also unveiled a first-of-its-kind inaugural SMB Threat Report and released a State of Mid-Market Security report , revealing that 1 in 4 mid-sized businesses suffered a security incident or weren’t even sure if their organization had been attacked - shining a light on the need for more security awareness training and tools.

“I gave Huntress training a look and the updated onboarding process. The Huntress managed security awareness training features are game changers for us. I onboarded a client with 68 users in under 5 minutes. Huntress SAT has my clients eager to do their training now. They are liking these characters and are actually learning," said Michael Ehlert, President, We Travel PC.

Unstoppable in 2023, Huntress shattered glass ceilings and is excited to continue empowering the 99% and the service providers that secure them in 2024.

About Huntress

Huntress is the leading cybersecurity partner for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Endpoint Detection and Response platform with a fully staffed 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help SMBs overcome their cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. By delivering a suite of purpose-built solutions that meet budget, security, and peace-of-mind requirements, Huntress is How SMBs defend against cybersecurity attacks.

Founded in 2015 by a group of former National Security Administration (NSA) operators, Huntress has more than doubled over the past couple of years to support 4,300 partners and more than 105,000 organizations, and now protects more than 2 million endpoints. The company recently closed a $60M series C led by Sapphire Ventures. For more information about Huntress, visit www.huntress.com or follow on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .