Delaware Lottery Launches Online Sports Betting With The Transition To BetRivers Powering The State’s New Online Casinos & Online Sportsbooks

CHICAGO and DOVER, Del., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a successful soft launch on December 27, the Delaware Lottery today announced the launch of its first online sportsbooks along with the relaunch of its three online casinos (Delaware Park, Bally’s Dover Casino, and Harrington Raceway & Casino), ushering in a new era of online gaming in the First State. The new online casinos and online sportsbooks are powered by Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading US-based gaming company that operates under the BetRivers brand. In addition to the introduction of online sports betting in Delaware, the State’s three casinos now offer a revamped array of exciting new online casino games. Customers across Delaware, aged 21 and older, can place bets on all mobile devices, tablets, desktop and laptop computers.



“We are thrilled to begin this historic and much-anticipated launch of the new online sportsbook and casino with the Delaware Lottery and bring our award-winning product to Delaware,” said Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI. “With our extensive offering of gaming content, wide range of deposit and withdrawal methods, real-time cash-out approvals, and best-in-class customer service, Delaware customers are going to love the convenience of wagering on their favorite sports, slots, and table games from anywhere in the state.”

The online sportsbook, powered by BetRivers, offers bettors a wide array of wagering options on professional and collegiate leagues, games, and players, including spreads, moneylines, player props, futures, same game parlays, and more, all delivered through an engaging and easy-to-use website and app.

Selected through a public RFP process earlier this year, RSI will provide state-of-the-art online gaming for the Delaware Lottery for an initial term of 5 years, with extensions at the discretion of Delaware Lottery. The Delaware Park and Harrington Casino & Raceway sites are accessible through the BetRivers multi-state app and website while Bally’s Dover Casino offers its own standalone app and website.

“RSI’s successes in other jurisdictions, including neighboring New Jersey and Pennsylvania, are impressive, along with the company’s overall reputation and experience,” said Helene Keeley, Director of the Delaware Lottery. “RSI’s commitment to responsible gaming, quality products, breadth of gaming content and customer service are key reasons we are so excited to partner with them. “

“We are honored to collaborate with the Delaware Lottery team and the state’s three casinos to offer consumers in Delaware a safe, convenient, and innovative online entertainment experience,” added Mr. Schwartz. “The launch into Delaware builds on our proven track record of success in the Mid-Atlantic Region of Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey, where RSI has shown that online casinos and sportsbooks complement each other, and we continue to set new records.”

Delaware was the first U.S. state to successfully launch intrastate iGaming in 2013 including online slots, blackjack and video poker following the passage of the Delaware Gaming Competitiveness Act of 2012 by the General Assembly.

“We have no doubt that Delawareans will enjoy the ability to play their favorites slot titles on their mobile phones, as well as back their favorite teams,” Ms. Keeley continued. “Together RSI and the Delaware Lottery are devoted to successfully delivering best-in-class products and services to our customers.”

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Delaware, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Maryland, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada, Colombia and Mexico. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2023 EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year, the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About the Delaware Lottery

Since the start of operations in 1975, the Delaware Lottery has contributed $6.0 billion to the state’s General Fund to help finance needed state services that benefit everyone in Delaware. The Lottery offers a variety of games: POWERBALL®, MEGA MILLIONS®, LOTTO AMERICA®, MULTI-WIN LOTTO, LUCKY FOR LIFE®, PLAY 3, PLAY 4, Keno®, Sports Lottery and Instant Games, iGaming, Video Lottery and Table Games. Delaware Lottery game and promotional details are available at delottery.com, at licensed locations, and from the Lottery’s office in Dover, Delaware.

