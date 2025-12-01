Rush Street Interactive Named Operator of the Year-North LatAm at the EGR LatAm Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas, is proud to announce that it has been named Operator of the Year – North LatAm (Colombia and Peru) at the inaugural EGR LatAm Awards.

EGR honored RSI with the top award for working within the Colombian and Peruvian markets and setting the highest standard and acting as a driving force for innovation across all areas of the business. This accolade highlights RSI’s exceptional growth and commercial success in the Latin American market.

“RSI's continued focus on delivering innovative gaming experiences and exceptional customer service remains a central driver of our performance in this rapidly developing market,” said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI. “We've continued to successfully expand into additional Latin American jurisdictions, reinforcing our position as a leading operator across the Americas. Aligned with varying regional player preferences, we are committed to always introducing localized and customized gaming products and services that delight our customers across all of our jurisdictions.”

In 2024, RSI expanded its RushBet brand and proprietary platform into Peru, extending its presence in Latin America and reinforcing its leadership in the region’s growing digital gaming market. The move was a pivotal step in RSI's Latin American expansion strategy, leveraging brand recognition established in neighboring Colombia since 2018.

This award underscores RSI’s leadership and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and customers alike.

The EGR LatAm Awards were created to celebrate the very best of the diverse and fast-evolving betting and gaming sector in South America, recognizing and rewarding operators, affiliates and service providers that have led the way in the past 12 months in terms of innovation, sustainability, customer experience and product development.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year and 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Media Contacts:

Lisa Johnson

lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com

Investor Contact:

ir@rushstreetinteractive.com