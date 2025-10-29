Rush Street Interactive Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Raises Full Year Guidance

- Record Quarterly Revenue of $278 Million, up 20% Year-over-Year -
- Quarterly Net Income of Approximately $15 Million -
- Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA of $36 Million, up 54% Year-over-Year -
- 46% Monthly-Active-User Growth in the United States and Canada Online Casino Markets -
- Raising Full Year 2025 Revenue & Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Ranges, reflecting +20% and +62% growth at each respective midpoint -

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States and the rest of the Americas, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Revenue was $277.9 million during the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 20%, compared to $232.1 million during the third quarter of 2024.
  • Net income was $14.8 million during the third quarter of 2025, compared to $3.2 million during the third quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 was $36.0 million during the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 54%, compared to $23.4 million during the third quarter of 2024.
  • Adjusted sales and marketing expense1 was $38.1 million during the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 1% compared to the third quarter of 2024.
  • Total Monthly Active Users (“MAU”) in the United States and Canada were approximately 225,000, up 34% year-over-year, and up 46% year-over-year in online casino markets. MAUs in Latin America (which includes Mexico) were approximately 415,000, up 30% year-over-year.
  • Average Revenue per Monthly Active User (“ARPMAU”) in the United States and Canada was $365 during the third quarter of 2025, while ARPMAU in Latin America was $27.

Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI, said, "We’re pleased to report another strong quarter that underscores the resilience of our business model and player-first approach. Our third quarter results demonstrate continued momentum and acceleration of growth across key markets, led by our continued outperformance in the online casino space. Another quarter of record revenue, up 20% year-over-year, marks our tenth consecutive quarter of sequential revenue growth over the prior quarter. This growth was driven by record player acquisition and strong player engagement across our higher-value markets.

“What makes these results particularly compelling is the continued acceleration of growth in North American online casino markets. Delivering exceptional 46% year-over-year MAU growth, our United States and Canada online casino markets recorded the second highest quarterly growth rate since early 2021, achieved off a much larger player base. We've now seen accelerating year-over-year growth in this player base every single month since March, indicating strong underlying momentum that extends well beyond seasonal factors. We also had a record quarter as it relates to first-time depositors, beating our prior record by more than 10% while reducing marketing spend compared to the same period last year. This broad-based acceleration, even across our most mature markets validates our strategic approach of focusing on product differentiation and a high-quality customer experience.

“As we look ahead, we remain deeply committed to our player-first approach, delivering exceptional experiences and innovating in ways to drive engagement, positioning us for continued momentum and long-term success.”


1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about this non-GAAP financial measure and “Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for any applicable reconciliation of the most comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP to this non-GAAP financial measure.


Guidance

RSI is raising its full year ending December 31, 2025 guidance for both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1. Revenue is expected to be between $1,100 and $1,120 million. At the midpoint of the range, revenue of $1,110 million represents 20% year-over-year growth compared to $924 million of revenue for 2024.

RSI expects Adjusted EBITDA to now be between $147 and $153 million. At the midpoint of the range, Adjusted EBITDA of $150 million represents 62% year-over-year growth compared to $92.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA for 2024.

These guidance ranges are based on certain assumptions, including that (i) only operations in live jurisdictions as of today’s date are included, and (ii) RSI continues to operate in markets in which it is live today under similar tax structures.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Details

RSI will host a conference call and audio webcast today at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time (5:00 p.m. Central Time), during which management will discuss third quarter results and provide commentary on business performance and its current outlook for 2025. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-833-470-1428 (Toll Free) or 1-404-975-4839 (Local) or, for international callers, 1-929-526-1599. The conference call access code is 135729.

A live audio webcast of the earnings conference call may be accessed on RSI’s website at ir.rushstreetinteractive.com, along with a copy of this press release and an investor slide presentation. The audio webcast and investor slide presentation will be available on RSI’s investor relations website until at least November 29, 2025.

About Rush Street Interactive

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in fifteen U.S. states: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, Virginia, West Virginia, Arizona, New York, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio and Delaware, as well as in the regulated international markets of Colombia, Ontario (Canada), Mexico and Peru. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the EGR North America Awards Customer Services Operator of the Year five years in a row (2020-2024), the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2024 Casino Operator of the Year and 2021 Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing financial measurements based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), this press release includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding, each of which is a non-GAAP performance measure that RSI uses to supplement its results presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found below. RSI believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding RSI’s results of operations and operating performance, as they are similar to measures reported by its public competitors and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any GAAP financial measures and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.

By providing full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA guidance, RSI provided its expectation of a forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure. Information reconciling full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss), is unavailable to RSI without unreasonable effort due to, among other things, the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying the comparable GAAP measure and the applicable adjustments and other amounts that would be necessary for such a reconciliation, and certain of these amounts are outside of RSI’s control and may be subject to high variability or complexity. Preparation of such reconciliations would also require a forward-looking balance sheet, statement of operations and statement of cash flows, prepared in accordance with GAAP, and such forward-looking financial statements are unavailable to RSI without unreasonable effort. RSI provides a range for its Adjusted EBITDA forecast that it believes will be achieved; however, RSI cannot provide any assurance that it can predict all of the components of the Adjusted EBITDA calculation. RSI provides a forecast for Adjusted EBITDA because it believes that Adjusted EBITDA, when viewed with RSI’s results calculated in accordance with GAAP, provides useful information for the reasons noted herein. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities or as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity.

RSI defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, adjustments for certain one-time or non-recurring items and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain expenses that are required in accordance with GAAP because certain expenses are either non-cash or are not related to our underlying business performance.

RSI defines Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses as RSI’s GAAP operating costs and expenses adjusted to exclude the impacts of share-based compensation, certain one-time or non-recurring items and other adjustments. Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses excludes certain expenses that are required in accordance with GAAP because certain expenses are either non-cash or are not related to our underlying business performance.

RSI defines Adjusted Earnings Per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. as used in the diluted earnings (loss) per share calculations, adjusted for the reallocation of net loss attributable to non-controlling interests, share-based compensation, certain one-time or non-recurring items and other adjustments. Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding is defined as the weighted average number of common shares outstanding as used in the diluted earnings (loss) per share calculation, and in periods of Adjusted Net Income, adjusted for the assumed conversion of the non-controlling interest’s Rush Street Interactive, LP Class A units to Class A common stock of RSI on a one-to-one-basis and incremental shares from assumed conversion of stock options and restricted stock units not otherwise included in the diluted earnings (loss) per share calculation.

RSI includes these non-GAAP financial measures because management uses them to evaluate RSI’s core operating performance and trends and to make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital and new investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful information on RSI’s past financial and operating performance, enable comparison of financial results from period-to-period where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by RSI’s management in operating our business. Management also believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as these metrics generally eliminate the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Key Metrics

RSI provides certain key metrics, including MAUs and ARPMAU, in this press release. RSI defines MAUs as the number of unique users per month who have placed at least one real-money bet across one or more of our online casino, poker, or online sports betting offerings, and it defines ARPMAU as average revenue for the applicable period divided by the average MAUs for the same period.

The numbers RSI uses to calculate MAUs and ARPMAU are based on internal RSI data. While these numbers are based on what RSI believes to be reasonable judgments and estimates of its customer base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage and engagement with respect to RSI’s online offerings across its customer base. Such challenges and limitations may also affect RSI’s understanding of certain details of its business. In addition, RSI’s key metrics and related estimates, including the definitions and calculations of the same, may differ from estimates published by third parties or from similarly-titled metrics of its competitors due to differences in operations, offerings, methodology and access to information. RSI regularly reviews, and may adjust its processes for calculating, its internal metrics to improve their accuracy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," “propose”, "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, RSI’s future results of operations, financial condition, cash flows or profitability (whether on a GAAP or non-GAAP basis), currency fluctuations, RSI’s strategic plans and focus, anticipated launches or withdrawals of RSI’s current or new offerings in existing or future jurisdictions, player growth and engagement, product initiatives, outcomes of current or future regulatory developments and the objectives of management for future operations. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation: changes in applicable laws and regulations, applicable taxes and tax rates; RSI’s ability to manage and sustain growth; RSI’s ability to execute its business plan, meet its projections and obtain relevant market access and/or gaming licenses; unanticipated product or service delays; general economic and market conditions impacting the demand for RSI’s products and services; economic and market conditions in the gaming, entertainment and leisure industry in the markets in which RSI operates; the potential adverse effects of general economic conditions, inflation and interest rates and unemployment on RSI’s liquidity, operations and personnel; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:
Lisa Johnson
lisa@lisajohnsoncommunications.com 

Investor Contact:
ir@rushstreetinteractive.com  

 
Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three Months Ended
September 30,
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
                
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Unaudited)
 (Unaudited)
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Revenue$        277,911  $        232,109  $        809,535  $        669,916 
           
Operating costs and expenses          
Costs of revenue         183,466           151,414           528,496           440,414 
Sales and marketing         39,043           39,252           118,314           114,600 
General and administrative         25,746           26,508           74,505           79,582 
Depreciation and amortization         10,188           8,471           29,506           23,127 
Total operating costs and expenses         258,443           225,645           750,821           657,723 
Income from operations         19,468           6,464           58,714           12,193 
           
Other income (expense)           
Interest income, net         2,555           2,049           6,435           5,525 
Tax receivable agreement expense         —           —           (113,037)          — 
Total other income (expense)          2,555           2,049           (106,602)          5,525 
Income (Loss) before income taxes         22,023           8,513           (47,888)          17,718 
           
Income tax expense (benefit)         7,177           5,274           (102,775)          16,970 
Net income         14,846           3,239           54,887           748 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests         8,791           2,049           26,825           385 
Net income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc.$        6,055  $        1,190  $        28,062  $        363 
           
Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic$        0.06  $        0.01  $        0.30  $        0.00 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic         96,223,133           82,847,325           95,051,128           79,652,992 
Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – diluted$        0.06  $        0.01  $        0.23  $        0.00 
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted         236,373,831           233,118,670           234,958,924           230,235,179 


 
Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited and in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (Unaudited)
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
 (Unaudited)
Net income$        14,846  $        3,239  $        54,887  $        748 
          
Other comprehensive income (loss)         
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax         3,683           (148)          9,759           (3,781)
Comprehensive income (loss)         18,529           3,091           64,646           (3,033)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests         11,185           1,956           33,214           (2,049)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc.$        7,344  $        1,135  $        31,432  $        (984)


  
Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited and in thousands)
  
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024 
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net income$        54,887  $        748 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities   
Deferred income taxes         (121,409)          204 
Tax receivable agreement expense         113,037           — 
Depreciation and amortization expense         29,506           23,127 
Share-based compensation expense         21,290           26,574 
Noncash lease expense         740           671 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:   
Players’ receivables         (6,603)          (1,762)
Due from affiliates         804           16,618 
Prepaid expenses and other assets         (4,506)          (5,703)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities         4,087           21,652 
Players’ liabilities         4,082           (1,576)
Net cash provided by operating activities         95,915           80,553 
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Internally developed software costs         (21,612)          (18,393)
Acquisition of gaming licenses         (3,178)          (3,544)
Acquisition of other intangible assets         (2,233)          (1,662)
Short-term investments         (1,029)          (1,862)
Purchases of property and equipment         (590)          (754)
Acquisition of developed technology         (225)          — 
Net cash used in investing activities         (28,867)          (26,215)
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Payments for employee taxes related to shares withheld         (24,400)          — 
Repurchase of Class A Common Stock         (7,634)          — 
Principal payments of finance lease liabilities         (2,369)          (749)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options         —           67 
Net cash used in financing activities         (34,403)          (682)
    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash         12,152           (4,274)
    
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash         44,797           49,382 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period         232,756           170,977 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period$        277,553  $        220,359 


 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024 
 (Unaudited)
 (Unaudited)
Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:     
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new or modified operating lease liabilities$        487  $        1,582 
Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new or modified finance lease liabilities$        3,482  $        1,537 
Allocation of equity and non-controlling interests upon changes in RSILP ownership$        5,192  $        7,731 
Shares withheld for employee taxes in Other Current Liabilities$        1,921  $        936 
Investing activities in Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses$        336  $        419 
      
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:     
Cash paid for income taxes$        29,369  $        15,827 
Cash paid for interest$        695  $        730 


 
Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited and in thousands)
 
Adjusted EBITDA:
    
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
($ in thousands) 2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net income$        14,846  $        3,239  $        54,887  $        748 
        
Interest income, net         (2,555)          (2,049)          (6,435)          (5,525)
Income tax expense (benefit)         7,177           5,274           (102,775)          16,970 
Depreciation and amortization         10,188           8,471           29,506           23,127 
Share-based compensation expense         6,379           8,458           21,290           26,574 
Tax receivable agreement expense         —           —           113,037           — 
Adjusted EBITDA$        36,035  $        23,393  $        109,510  $        61,894 


Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses:
    
 Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
GAAP operating costs and expenses:       
Costs of revenue$        183,466  $        151,414  $        528,496  $        440,414 
Sales and marketing         39,043           39,252           118,314           114,600 
General and administrative         25,746           26,508           74,505           79,582 
Depreciation and amortization         10,188           8,471           29,506           23,127 
Total operating costs and expenses$        258,443  $        225,645  $        750,821  $        657,723 
        
Non-GAAP operating cost and expense adjustments:       
Costs of revenue1$        (81) $        (295) $        (223) $        (860)
Sales and marketing1         (969)          (606)          (5,248)          (1,866)
General and administrative1         (5,329)          (7,557)          (15,819)          (23,848)
Depreciation and amortization         —           —           —           — 
Total non-GAAP operating cost and expense adjustments$        (6,379) $        (8,458) $        (21,290) $        (26,574)
        
Adjusted operating costs and expenses:       
Costs of revenue$        183,385  $        151,119  $        528,273  $        439,554 
Sales and marketing         38,074           38,646           113,066           112,734 
General and administrative         20,417           18,951           58,686           55,734 
Depreciation and amortization         10,188           8,471           29,506           23,127 
Total adjusted operating costs and expenses$        252,064  $        217,187  $        729,531  $        631,149 

1   Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expense Adjustments include Share-based compensation expense.

 
Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding and Adjusted Earnings Per Share:
 
 Three Months Ended
September 30,
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
Adjusted net income          
Net income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic$        6,055  $        1,190  $        28,062  $        363 
Effect of diluted securities:          
Increase to net income attributable to non-controlling interests         8,791           2,049           26,825           385 
Net income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. - diluted         14,846           3,239           54,887           748 
Adjustments:          
Share-based compensation expense         6,379           8,458           21,290           26,574 
Tax receivable agreement expense         —           —           113,037           — 
Deferred tax benefit associated with initial recognition of deferred tax asset         —           —           (121,107)          — 
Adjusted net income$        21,225  $        11,697  $        68,107  $        27,322 
           
Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic         96,223,133           82,847,325           95,051,128           79,652,992 
Adjustments:          
Incremental shares from assumed conversion of stock options and restricted stock units 7,869,982           7,583,799   6,700,806           5,641,608 
Assumed conversion of weighted-average RSILP units to Class A Common Shares
 132,280,716   142,687,546   133,206,990   144,940,579 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted/
Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding		 236,373,831   233,118,670   234,958,924   230,235,179 
           
Adjusted earnings per share          
Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic$        0.06  $        0.01  $        0.30  $        0.00 
Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – diluted$        0.06  $        0.01  $        0.23  $        0.00 
Adjusted earnings per share$        0.09  $        0.05  $        0.29  $        0.12 


 
Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 September 30,
2025		 December 31,
2024
 (Unaudited)  
ASSETS   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$        273,495  $        229,171 
Restricted cash         4,058           3,585 
Players’ receivables         21,888           14,910 
Due from affiliates         17,407           18,211 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets         27,347           19,169 
Total current assets         344,195           285,046 
    
Intangible assets, net         77,582           77,347 
Property and equipment, net         8,526           7,239 
Operating lease assets         2,436           2,419 
Deferred tax assets, net         153,601           522 
Other assets         6,825           6,893 
Total assets$        593,165  $        379,466 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable$        26,863  $        25,798 
Accrued expenses         78,176           72,702 
Players’ liabilities         48,709           43,703 
Other current liabilities         26,152           20,927 
Total current liabilities         179,900           163,130 
    
Tax receivable agreement liability, non-current         122,904           739 
Other non-current liabilities         15,996           17,281 
Total liabilities         318,800           181,150 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders’ equity   
Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 97,795,455 and 90,511,441 shares issued as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 97,062,436 and 90,511,441 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively         10           9 
Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 131,570,831 and 135,748,023 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively         13           13 
Treasury stock, at cost; 733,019 and nil shares as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively         (3,177)          — 
Additional paid-in capital         243,917           217,675 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)         182           (3,090)
Accumulated deficit         (107,867)          (135,929)
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc.         133,078           78,678 
    
Non-controlling interests         141,287           119,638 
Total stockholders’ equity         274,365           198,316 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$        593,165  $        379,466 



