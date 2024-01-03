California Water Service Group Promotes Michael S. Mares, Shannon C. Dean, Shawn C. Bunting, and Sophie M. James

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) (Group) today announced the promotions of Michael S. Mares to Senior Vice President, Operations; Shannon C. Dean to Senior Vice President, Customer Service & Chief Sustainability Officer; Shawn C. Bunting to Senior Vice President, General Counsel & Business Development; and Sophie M. James to Vice President, Water Quality & Environmental Affairs, effective January 1, 2024.

In their roles, Mares will oversee utility operations in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Washington; while Dean will continue oversight of corporate communications, customer service, government and community affairs, and the Company’s sustainability and corporate citizenship efforts. In his new role, Bunting will continue as General Counsel and assume responsibility for procurement, facilities & fleet, and business development. In James’ combined role, she will be the lead officer overseeing Group’s water quality and environmental affairs programs.

“The strength of our leadership team continues to play a key role in the Company’s success. I want to congratulate Mike, Shannon, Shawn, and Sophie on these well-deserved promotions. They each bring unique expertise and talent to the team, and I appreciate their many contributions,” said Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

What sets Group apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, Group’s 1,200+ employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Group’s strategy is investing responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and the “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwatergroup.com.

*California Water Service received the highest score in the West Large segment of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Water Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Study of customers’ satisfaction nationally among water customers in the US. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

