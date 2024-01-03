JAPAN HOUSE LOS ANGELES ANNOUNCES “DESIGN MUSEUM JAPAN | Bridging Design and Life”

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles announces its upcoming exhibition “DESIGN MUSEUM JAPAN | Bridging Design and Life” on display January 26 – April 14, 2024. The exhibition showcases research by six internationally renowned Japanese creators selected to study uniquely Japanese “design treasures” that exemplify the design culture of a specific area of Japan. These designs, often a result of community-based design, are presented with their background stories and regional relevance, along with perspectives from the creators who compiled the research – essentially creating a “traveling design museum” showcasing Japanese creativity.



The six Japanese creators – Tamae Hirokawa, Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Reiko Sudo, Kinya Tagawa, Tsuyoshi Tane, and Koichiro Tsujikawa – come from diverse areas of design practice, from product design to film and video production, and even fashion and textile creation to video game design and architecture. Having investigated the creative aesthetics unique to the diverse regions and localities of Japan, each creator has packed the examples they have gathered from Japan’s prefectures with histories and supporting artifacts.

“Japan’s unique lifestyle and culture have evolved over ten thousand years and we’re excited to showcase top Japanese creator perspectives on these unique design stories and rich histories from diverse Japanese regions,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles.

The exhibition dedicates a series of display cubes to each investigation, in and around which the creators showcase the specific “design treasure” from their chosen region. Presentations include stunning videos documenting each creator’s research process, produced by NHK (The Japan Broadcasting Corporation), Japan’s prolific International EMMY® winning public media broadcaster. Visitors will also be introduced to the incredible creators themselves and their own design practices.

Additionally, an interactive “workshop” section invites visitors to share their answers to the question, “What does Design mean to you?” on a gallery wall and to contribute examples of their unique cultures and daily life that can be considered their own “design treasures.” Guests are also encouraged to mark interesting design sites they have found across the country on an expansive “design map” of the US.

Admission to the exhibition is free. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows and the gallery is open daily from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Mon. – Fri.) and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Sat. – Sun.).

The exhibition will also include related programs throughout the duration of the exhibition. For more information, visit the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles website and social channels: Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube and LinkedIn .

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding and appreciation of Japan in the international community. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood (formerly Hollywood & Highland), JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles offers a place of new discovery that transcends physical and conceptual boundaries creating experiences that reflect the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Website: www.japanhousela.com

Media Contacts:

Nerissa Silao | 310-874-9230 | nerissas@ca.rr.com

Lisa Nakanouchi | 323-904-9298 | lnakanouchi@japanhousela.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6f39764-ad6d-4fb7-87bb-30656b49db99