FK Distribution acquires and takes charge of Aviou software technology

Investor News

3 January 2024

With effect from 1 January 2024, FK Distribution, the owner of the minetilbud digital offers platform, has acquired and taken charge of Aviou’s business operations involving the publication of online catalogues and offers. The investment is a part of FK Distribution’s strategy to strengthen minetilbud’s position as Denmark’s largest special offers platform by providing new digital offer formats to its 1.6 million plus users.

By adding Aviou’s technology, FK Distribution – the largest subsidiary of the North Media Group – is executing on its strategy to strengthen minetilbud’s market position. Currently, the platform has more than 1.6 million users and in excess of 100 million annual reads of digital leaflets and online offers from customers in the retail and e-commerce segments.

Aviou’s technology consists of an online publication tool that makes it easier for businesses to publish digital catalogues, handle and market special offers while creating an inspirational user experience. According to FK Distribution CEO Andreas Hald, the new technology is a natural fit with the platform’s existing product portfolio:

“By acquiring the operations from Aviou, we can introduce new ways for our customers in retail, direct-to-consumer brands and e-commerce to update their digital catalogues from one hour to the next, provide video content and target content specifically to individual consumers. In this way, we will be able to add a new dimension to the online experience for consumers and for our customers.”

A distributor of special offers to Danish consumers

The purpose of the investment, which is valued in the single digits of millions of Danish kroner and involves five employees, is to retain current users of minetilbud as well as to attract new types of customers, including in the direct-to-consumer brands and the e-commerce segment.

“Our primary mission is to distribute special offers to Danish consumers, and that extends to both physical leaflets and digital offers. Therefore, we are very pleased to be able to provide a new and improved online experience to our 1.6 million plus users, while also giving more customer segments access to presenting their products and special offers to Danish consumers,” says Andreas Hald.

For further information:

Andreas Hald, CEO, FK Distribution, tel. +45 26 88 35 90

North Media’s companies develop and operate platforms for transactions that bring businesses and consumers together, with a special focus on groceries, rental housing, jobs or digital access management solutions. FK Distribution is Denmark’s leading distributor of leaflets and local newspapers; it runs the digital platform ‘minetilbud’ and provides logistics services. SDR Svensk Direct Reklam is a distributor of leaflets and local newspapers in Sweden. BoligPortal is Denmark’s leading home rentals platform, offering services to both landlords and tenants. Ofir is Denmark’s most comprehensive jobs universe. Bekey provides digital access solutions for secured stairwells and private homes for the use of homecare services and companies delivering groceries, meal services, etc.





This document is an unofficial translation of the Danish original. In the event of any inconsistencies, the Danish version shall apply.