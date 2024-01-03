Questex Travel Group Announces 2024 Virtual Event Lineup

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex Travel Group announces the topics for its two virtual event series in 2024 – “Navigating Your Travel Business” and “Selling Luxury,” each curated by the editors of Travel Agent Central and Luxury Travel Advisor respectively.



Both programs will feature a lineup of leading speakers and suppliers who will present tangible content and poignant information travel advisors can leverage in their day-to-day businesses. The topics are relevant to today’s busy, technologically advanced traveler and based on feedback received from the advisor audience.

2024 Program:

Navigating Your Travel Business – Presented by Travel Agent Central

February 6: Let's Make Romance and Money Selling Couple Getaways

June 4: Crafting Unique Multi-Gen Vacations for Discerning Clients

September 10: Creating Great Relationships with Suppliers

December 17: Island Travel

Selling Luxury – Presented by Luxury Travel Advisor

March 12: Sustainability/Eco-travel

July 16: Luxury Adventure Travel

October 15: Amazing New Travel Options

Attendance is free for all travel advisors and each virtual event will be recorded and available for viewing on-demand for up to six months post-live date. Plus, all attendees will be entered to win a $100 gift card.

To register to attend the first virtual event, Let’s Make Romance and Money Selling Couple Getaways, click here. To learn more about upcoming Selling Luxury events, click here. To sponsor a virtual event, click here.

About Questex

Media Contact:

Jennifer Rosen

Group Marketing Director

jrosen@questex.com