fullthrottle.ai Introduces SafeMatch™ to Easily and Effectively Resolve First-Party Data-Driven Household Identity and Attribution

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, an end-to-end, first-party data-powered technology company that helps marketers identify, curate, and target audiences, today announced the launch of SafeMatch™, a new solution for ingesting household transaction data and safely resolving customer identities at the household level without using cookies. Leveraging fullthrottle.ai’s patented technology for household address resolution, SafeMatch™ empowers fullthrottle.ai customers to easily and safely connect first-party purchase information to customer profiles at the household level.



As signal loss continues to present significant challenges to the industry—especially for smaller companies without the resources or tools to quickly and effectively navigate the changing landscape—SafeMatch™ offers a scalable household transaction ingestion system that is easy to use and offers multi-dimensional outcome matching, at a person and product level. With its foundation in superior parallel processing technology, SafeMatch™ ensures supply path optimization with rapid and efficient first-party data operations compared to traditional sequential processing.

The new methodology affords enhanced matching capabilities where households can now match to multiple transactions per month across multiple household buyers, ensuring comprehensive data capture. The transaction match period also now mirrors the evolving and extended buyer journey in the post-pandemic era. With SafeMatch™, marketers benefit from new levels of clarity regarding the path of each customer while meeting the highest standards for privacy and safety.

Tailored to meet the needs of advertisers of all sizes navigating an increasingly complex media and digital commerce landscape, SafeMatch™ ’s easy to use user-interface leverages time-aware technology and multi-unit learning algorithms to provide insightful data on household activities and resident density—facilitating product and household-level reporting. This approach to first-party data analysis connects site visitors to attribution data later in the customer journey and over an extended time, providing more accurate and actionable insights for customers to guide and refine their advertising strategies and investments.

Amol Waishampayan, CPO of fullthrottle.ai, remarked, “SafeMatch™ represents our unwavering and simultaneous dedication to innovation, data compliance, and consumer protection. By listening to our clients and partners, many of whom are short on technical resources of their own, we’ve developed a first-of-its-kind methodology that exceeds current industry standards. SafeMatch™ is set to revolutionize how we understand and utilize first-party household data. The result is a comprehensive solution that makes it easier for advertisers to connect exposure to sales and to understand their customer journey at a detailed level that allows them to maximize the return on their marketing investment.”

