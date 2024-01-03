Reporting dates in 2024

Utenos trikotažas AB, informs that the group results in 2024 will be released till the following preliminary dates:



- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2023 - February 29 ;

- Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year 2023 - April 30 ;

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2024 - April 30 ;

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2024 - July 31 ;

- Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2024 - October 31.

For more information:

AB “Utenos Trikotažas “

Chief Financial Officer Aurimas Likus

Tel.: 8 618 07809