New Book Chronicles Mother’s Fight for Apartheid’s Forgotten Children

Charleston, SC, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released for readers who are looking for an exceptional story of advocacy and triumph, Educating Tammy shares one woman’s pursuit of excellence for children with learning disabilities in apartheid-era South Africa. A fierce beacon of hope amid an oppressive regimen, the late Dr. Lorna Swartz championed for disabled children, including her own daughter, Tammy.

Lorna’s early experiences during the chaotic transition to apartheid shaped the trajectory of her life. She embraced her calling in medicine and then accepted the role of wife and mother. Little did she know the challenges that lay in the path before her. Her daughter, Tammy, experienced developmental challenges that the South African medical community could not solve. Seeking assistance, Lorna, her husband Morrice, and Tammy traveled to the renowned child clinic at Purdue University in the United States where Lorna was able to find both answers and her next great calling. Upon returning to South Africa, Lorna pioneered an educational experiment designed to help children with learning disabilities like Tammy. Even as the experiment flourished, it drew criticism and opposition from state officials, leading to conflict and threats against Lorna. This exceptional memoir details Lorna’s relentless advocacy during apartheid and ventures beyond her emigration to the United States where she continued to show her steadfast commitment to mental health.

This extraordinary story of motherhood, activism, and enduring hope for a better future will appeal to anyone interested in the history of special education and accommodation for learning disabilities.

Educating Tammy is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Dr. Lorna Kay Swartz led an extensive career as not only a doctor but a passionate advocate and educator. She was a pioneering force in the realm of education for children with special needs. During her life, she presented international lectures, held workshops, and authored cutting-edge publications. She established the first experimental pilot class for children with learning problems in the public school system of apartheid-era South Africa.

Attachment