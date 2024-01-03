Web3MediaWire and IBN Collaborate as Official Media Partners for 'Web3 Is A Joke in San Francisco'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via Web3MediaWire (“W3MW”) -- IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, is pleased to announce its continued collaboration with Mona Shaikh , a trailblazing comedian, commentator, and producer of the acclaimed 'Web3 Is A Joke' series. IBN has been designated the official media partner for the upcoming ‘Web3 Is A Joke in San Francisco’ event, scheduled for Friday, January 26, 2024. The event will take place at Canopy Jackson Square, located at 595 Pacific Ave 4th Floor, San Francisco, CA.



‘Web3 Is A Joke in San Francisco’ is poised to be an unforgettable night of uproarious laughter, featuring a lineup of notable comedians and influential personalities for a lively comedy roast on all things Web3. Simultaneously entertaining and educational, the event offers an ideal platform for networking with like-minded individuals who seek to laugh, learn, and connect. Launched to critical acclaim in 2022, this event series has consistently delivered vibrant experiences, blending comedy, education, and networking within the realms of crypto, NFTs, web3, and beyond.

In its capacity as the official media partner, IBN will deploy its diverse array of digital solutions to elevate the event's visibility and broaden the reach of invited speakers, sponsors, and the overall program through its expansive network. IBN’s coverage extends to over 5,000 syndication partners and encompasses an extensive online portfolio of 60+ IBN brands, collectively amplifying reach to an audience exceeding 2 million.

Jonathan Keim, Director of Investor Communications for IBN, commented, “This event series stands as a groundbreaking platform designed to help educate others about Web3 technologies with a pioneering approach and creative flair. We are pleased to continue working with Mona Shaikh and her skilled team as they once again set new standards in the dynamic space of blockchain technology.”

For additional information and ticket bookings, please visit: https://web3isajoke.io

