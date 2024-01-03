Concentrix Schedules Release of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Webcast of Investor Conference Call

NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) solutions and technology, plans to announce its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. The Company also plans to host a conference call and webcast with the investment community to discuss the financial results that same evening on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 5:00 pm, Eastern Time.



The live conference call webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Concentrix website under “Events and Presentations” at https://ir.concentrix.com/events-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.