Snail Games' ARKade Ambassador Program Reshapes Gaming Connections

CULVER CITY, Calif., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, introduced the ARKade Ambassador Program, an influencer community initiative designed to express gratitude to and foster connections among creators within the ARK community, alongside the launch of ARK Survival Ascended on Steam. The distinctive perspectives and insightful contributions of these creators have played a pivotal role in uncovering community insights and generating genuine feedback. This involvement has led to an impressive viewership of 186,509,155+ minutes of ARKade content, establishing a robust and captivated audience.

The success of ARKade has been further enhanced by the support of notable sponsors such as MadCatz, Streamlabs, and Glytch, who have generously sponsored ARKade prizes for streamers. These strategic collaborations not only elevate the experience for content creators but also opens the door for future collaborative opportunities as the ARK franchise continues to grow.

"We are thrilled with the enthusiastic response ARKade has received from both content creators and sponsors," Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, Inc. "The numbers speak for themselves, and the success of the ARKade Ambassador Program is a testament to the engaging and immersive nature of ARK Survival Ascended."

Looking ahead, Snail Games is excited to build on this momentum, fostering new connections, and expanding collaborations with creators and brands as they continue to evolve the ARK franchise.

