Eterna Therapeutics Grants New President and CEO Sanjeev Luther Inducement Award Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635 (c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ERNA) (“Eterna” or the “Company”), a life science company committed to realizing the potential of mRNA cell engineering to provide patients with transformational new medicines, today announced that Eterna’s Board of Directors granted a non-qualified stock option to purchase 1,685,218 shares of Eterna’s common stock (the “Stock Option”) to its new President and Chief Executive Officer, Sanjeev Luther, effective January 1, 2024, the first date of his employment. The Stock Option was granted pursuant to the terms of Mr. Luther’s employment agreement and as a material inducement to his joining Eterna as President and Chief Executive Officer in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



The Stock Option has an exercise price of $1.80 per share, which is equal to the fair market value of Eterna’s common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market on the date of the Stock Option grant. The Stock Option will vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter. Vesting of the stock options is subject to Mr. Luther’s continued service to Eterna on each vesting date.

