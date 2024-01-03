Big Sky Medical Acquires First Asset in Phoenix

DALLAS, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Medical’s first foray into the vibrant Phoenix, Arizona market represents the acquisition of the Blackhawk Medical Center. This three-building medical and office campus spans over 252,000 rsf and is located in the affluent Deer Valley submarket proximate to the Honor Health Deer Valley Medical Center.



Blackhawk I (138,540 rsf), Blackhawk II (84,410 rsf), and Blackhawk III (29,400 rsf) are primed to support the anticipated population surge by retaining top notch medical services to fit the growing needs of the community. Each building’s tall ceilings, ample parking, and close hospital proximity make this property prime for future healthcare tenancy. Blackhawk Medical Center is located approximately 20 miles north of downtown Phoenix which is part of the 10th largest MSA in the United States with a total population of over 5 million.

"The acquisition of the Blackhawk Medical Center in Phoenix marks a momentous stride in Big Sky's mission to expand our portfolio’s footprint. We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings to provide quality medical facilities to the expanding Phoenix community." – Chris Morgan, Senior Manager – Acquisitions for Big Sky Medical.

The seller, Phoenix-based ViaWest Group, was represented by Steve Lindley, Alexandra Loye, Eric Wichterman, and Mike Coover of Cushman & Wakefield. The sale represented one of the top medical and office property sales in 2023 according to Cushman & Wakefield.

The Phoenix metropolitan area has shown steady population growth which is expected to continue with the recent Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plant development expected to create approximately 60,000 jobs. The semiconductor fabrication facility which is the largest private investment in the city’s history, a $40B commitment, is projected to begin commercial operations in 2024.

Big Sky Medical Real Estate is an investment manager focused on commercial real estate across the United States with a weighted focus on the medical clinic sector. Big Sky was formed in 2020 by industry veteran Jason L. Signor to invest in healthcare and life science real estate. Big Sky leverages its deep relationships built over the past two decades as a sector specialist to position its platform as a flexible source of capital for developers, healthcare operators, and investors of high quality medical real estate without competing conflicts of interest. To learn more, visit www.bigskymed.com.

