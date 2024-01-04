Carbon Streaming Announces Reduction in Board Size

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Streaming Corporation (NEO: NETZ) (OTCQB: OFSTF) (FSE: M2Q) (“Carbon Streaming” or the “Company”) today announced that as part of the Company’s continuing efforts to reduce costs, it has reduced the size of its Board of Directors (the “Board”) from eight (8) to five (5) directors. In connection with the decrease in size of the Board, R. Marc Bustin, Saurabh Handa, and Andy Tester have voluntarily resigned from the Board, effective as of January 3, 2024.



Maurice Swan, Chair of the Board, stated, “As part of the next phase of our previously announced restructuring plan, we recognized the opportunity to enhance the efficiency of our Board by reducing its size. This smaller, more efficient Board reflects the evolution of our cost saving initiatives while maintaining the independence and experience needed to continue to position the Company for success.”

Mr. Swan continued, “Marc, Saurabh and Andy have been valuable members of the Board, providing strong support throughout a period of exceptional growth at Carbon Streaming. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I thank them for their many contributions to the Board and their commitment to Carbon Streaming. We wish Marc, Saurabh and Andy all the best in their future endeavours.”

With these changes, the Board is now comprised of five (5) directors, of which three (3) are independent. Concurrent with Messrs. Bustin, Handa and Tester’s resignations, Ms. Candace MacGibbon, current member of the Audit Committee, will serve as the Chair of the Audit Committee, Ms. Alice Schroeder will serve as the Chair of the Compensation Committee and Mr. Swan will serve as Chair of the new Corporate Governance, Nominating and Sustainability Committee.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming aims to accelerate a net-zero future. We pioneered the use of streaming transactions, a proven and flexible funding model, to scale high-integrity carbon credit projects to advance global climate action and additional United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. This approach aligns our strategic interests with those of project partners to create long-term relationships built on a shared commitment to sustainability and accountability and positions us as a trusted source for buyers seeking high-quality carbon credits.

The Company’s focus is on projects that have a positive impact on the environment, local communities, and biodiversity, in addition to their carbon reduction or removal potential. The Company has carbon credit streams and royalties related to over 20 projects around the world, including high-integrity removal, reduction and avoidance projects from nature-based, agricultural, engineered and community-based methodologies.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements pertaining to the Company’s restructuring plan and statements pertaining to the impact of the Company’s restructuring and cost reduction measures (including, without limitation, the amount of any potential savings therefrom).

When used in this news release, words such as “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “anticipates”, “will”, “believes”, “intends”, “should”, “could”, “may” and other similar terminology are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. They should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether or not such results will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: volatility in prices of carbon credits and demand for carbon credits; change in social or political views towards climate change and subsequent changes in corporate or government policies or regulations and associated changes in demand for carbon credits; limited operating history for the Company’s current strategy; risks arising from competition and future acquisition activities; concentration risk; inaccurate estimates of growth strategy, including the ability of the Company to source appropriate opportunities and enter into stream, royalty or other agreements; dependence upon key management; reputational risk; general economic, market and business conditions and global financial conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates and stock market volatility; uncertainties and ongoing market developments surrounding the validation and verification requirements of the voluntary and/or compliance markets; failure or timing delays for projects to be registered, validated and ultimately developed and for emission reductions or removals to be verified and carbon credits issued (and other risks associated with carbon credits standards and registries); foreign operations and political risks including actions by governmental authorities, including changes in or to government regulation, taxation and carbon pricing initiatives; due diligence risks, including failure of third parties’reviews, reports and projections to be accurate; dependence on project partners, operators and owners, including failure by such counterparties to make payments or perform their operational or other obligations to the Company in compliance with the terms of contractual arrangements between the Company and such counterparties; failure of projects to generate carbon credits, or natural disasters such as flood or fire which could have a material adverse effect on the ability of any project to generate carbon credits; volatility in the market price of the Company’s common shares or warrants; the effect that the issuance of additional securities by the Company could have on the market price of the Company’s common shares or warrants; global health crises, such as pandemics and epidemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; and the other risks disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated as of March 28, 2023 filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.