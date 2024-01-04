Revoltz Opens for Pre-Orders of its Revolutionary Micro Mobility EV

Secure your pre-order of the PORTO EV at: https://revoltzev.com/porto/

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuel Doctor Inc. (OTC: FDOC) (“Fuel Doctor”), a Delaware corporation, announced today that Revoltz Ltd., which is 19.9% held by Charging Robotics Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Fuel Doctor, has launched the pre-order of its electric vehicle (EV), the PORTO, which will enable customers to secure their specifically designed micro mobility EV.

For further details, please visit: https://revoltzev.com/porto/

The PORTO is a leap forward in urban delivery solutions. Designed for the demands of modern cities, it combines long-range capability, robust design, and exceptional agility. The opening of pre-orders marks a significant step in Revoltz's commitment to offering sustainable, efficient, and cutting-edge solutions for urban logistics.

By opening pre-orders for the PORTO, Revoltz is offering an exclusive opportunity to be among the first to experience this innovative delivery solution. The PORTO exemplifies Revoltz's dedication to eco-friendly transportation. It addresses the pressing needs of urban personal and commercial needs while also reducing environmental impact.

"As we open pre-orders for the PORTO, we're introducing a new chapter in urban mobility. The PORTO represents Revoltz's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and efficiency in the micro-mobility sector. This vehicle is our answer to the evolving demands of urban mobility and delivery, designed to meet the needs of today while paving the way for a greener, more efficient tomorrow. We're excited to offer our customers an early opportunity to be part of this revolution and look forward to seeing the PORTO become a key player in transforming urban logistics." - Amir Zaid, CEO of Revoltz.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbour” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Fuel and its subsidiary Charging Robotics’ current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Fuel and its subsidiary Charging Robotics could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. For example, Fuel Doctor, its subsidiary, Charging Robotics, and Revoltz uses forward looking statements when discussing the PORTO being a leap forward in urban delivery solutions, Revoltz's dedication to eco-friendly transportation, a new chapter in urban mobility, the PORTO being designed to meet the needs of today while paving the way for a greener, more efficient tomorrow and the PORTO become a key player in transforming urban logistics.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Fuel and its subsidiary, Charging Robotics, undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Fuel and its subsidiary, Charging Robotics, is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

