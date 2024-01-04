Wearable Devices Releases Mudra Developer Kit for Its Gesture Control Technology

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced the launch of the Mudra Developer Kit (MDK), a pioneering technology in wristband neural gesture control, set to redefine how we interact with our devices.

With the capability of interpreting neural signals intended for the fingers, the Mudra Developer Kit signifies a leap forward in the human-device interaction domain.

The MDK comes with custom Surface Nerve Conductance sensors optimized for capturing nerve signals from major wrist nerve bundles such as the Ulnar, Radial, and Median nerves. The MDK deciphers the neural impulses into accurate Mudra 'Air-Touch' gestures which are translated into digital commands, offering an unmatched level of control.

The MDK allows original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to design new custom gestures and to use existing signals to monitor and analyze user behavior to track gesture-based actions for industrial time and motion studies. This makes the Mudra Band applicable across all market segments, and not just for areas such as extended reality, Smartwatches and Industry 4.0.

The MDK is now available for value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, OEMs and other partners wishing to create a competitive advantage for their customers and product offerings.

The Mudra Developer Kit provides consumer electronics developers with a comprehensive software development kit (SDK), including multiple Mudra Band devices in the form of a full-wrap wristband, charging cables, and advanced software tools for programming a wide array of gestures into digital actions using various coding languages and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). The MDK package supports both Android and iOS platforms and offers sample code, apps and real-time neural signal monitoring. It uses Bluetooth communication and is HID-compatible.

The MDK’s deep learning algorithms and Recurrent Neural Networks AI deep learning models facilitate a user experience of discreet and intuitive gestures, translating hand and subtle finger movements such as a tap, and continuous fingertip pressure into commands for an extensive list of devices and potential applications in sectors such as sports analytics, digital health industry, gaming and more.

For further details on the Mudra Developer Kit and to explore its potential, please visit https://www.wearabledevices.co.il/mdk.

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol “WLDS” and “WLDSW”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the potential application of the MDK in various sectors. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding our strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to successfully market our products and services; the acceptance of our products and services by customers; our continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for our products and services; the amount and nature of competition from other security and telecom products and services; the effects of changes in the cybersecurity and telecom markets; our ability to successfully develop new products and services; our success establishing and maintaining collaborative, strategic alliance agreements, licensing and supplier arrangements; our ability to comply with applicable regulations; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed on March 22, 2023, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact

Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

wearabledevices@imsinvestorrelations.com

