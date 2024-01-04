Prizeout Partners with KashKick to Help Members Maximize Rewards

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Prizeout Corp (Prizeout), the ad-tech company that turns financial balances into growth solutions, is helping folks everywhere maximize their earnings so that their dollar goes further. In partnership with online rewards site KashKick, customers who complete surveys, online tasks, play games or sign up for offers for extra money now have the ability to add even more purchasing power to whatever they earn, when they “kash out” through a digital gift card.



“Our mission is to help our customers, wherever they are, earn bonuses on their money,” said David Metz, Founder and CEO of Prizeout. “KashKick allows any consumer in the U.S. to make money - and in this economy, providing access and ability for anyone to earn, is important. We’re honored to partner with KashKick to provide members even more money on top of what they are already earning, for brands they are already shopping with. We hope this eases the financial stress for anyone participating, especially this holiday season.”

Once the customer has a minimum $10 balance in their KashKick account, they have the opportunity to “kash out.” Upon “kashing out,” they are presented an option to withdrawal directly to their financial institution, or to withdrawal through Prizeout through a digital gift card. When they click on Prizeout, they are taken to an online marketplace with 1,000+ national and local brands, where they can choose a digital gift card that will never expire, with up to 20% more purchasing power.

“Our goal is to put more money in our member’s pockets. With such closely aligned missions, a partnership with Prizeout was a natural fit,” said Vishal Mahtani, CEO and co-founder of KashKick. “We expect our members to rapidly embrace Prizeout since it provides even more value for their rewards.”

Prizeout works across a variety of different industries and this is their foray into market research. Other “rewards for action” and “get paid to… (GPT)” partners include Civicom, Dabbl and Steady.

To learn more, visit kashkick.com and/or prizeout.com .

About Prizeout

Prizeout is an ad-tech company that works across the gaming, banking, crypto, gig economy, payroll & finance industries to monetize financial balances. Through exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites while providing them with a fast, secure, and curated experience. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information about Prizeout, please visit prizeout.com .