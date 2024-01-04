Mullen Announces 2023 Class 1 and Class 3 Invoice Totals of $12,559,520

Company delivered 100 Class 1 and 141 Class 3 vehicles thru Dec. 31, 2023, to Randy Marion Automotive Group; Company has an additional 185 Class 1 vehicles scheduled for delivery through Jan. 8, 2024

Vehicles delivered to Randy Marion are part of the 6,000 Class 1 vehicle purchase order of $200,000,000 and the 1,000 Class 3 vehicle purchase order for $63,000,000; majority of vehicles to be delivered through calendar year 2024





BREA, Calif., Jan. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces vehicles delivered through Dec. 31, 2023, with the Company delivering 100 Class 1 and 141 Class 3 vehicles for a total invoiced amount of $12,559,520 to Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA” or “Randy Marion”).

2023 Class 1 and Class 3 vehicle deliveries to Randy Marion included the following:

Dec. 4, 2023 – 10 Class 3 vehicles

Dec. 21, 2023 – 38 Class 3 vehicles

Dec. 26, 2023 – 63 Class 3 vehicles

Dec. 28, 2023 – 50 Class 1 vehicles

Dec. 30, 2023 – 30 Class 3 vehicles

Dec. 31, 2023 – 50 Class 1 vehicles

The Company has an additional 185 Class 1s scheduled for delivery to RMA through Jan. 8, 2024.

“2023 closed out strong and we continue to scale our production and deliveries throughout 2024,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Forward-Looking Statements

